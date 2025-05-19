MSDE Accepting Applications for Outdoor Child Care Pilot Program

May 19, 2025

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

MEDIA CONTACT:

Raven Hill, 410-767-0486

raven.hill@maryland.gov

BALTIMORE (May 19, 2025) — Applications are now open for the new Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) Outdoor Nature-Based Child Care License Pilot Program. This innovative initiative aims to expand high-quality child care options in Maryland by allowing early education in outdoor settings.

The pilot program will allow qualified providers to operate licensed programs where children engage in full-day, nature-based learning activities year-round.

“Research consistently shows that nature-based education offers significant benefits for children’s physical, cognitive, and social-emotional development,” said Dr. Carey M. Wright, State Superintendent of Schools. “We are excited to offer innovative early childhood education approaches that support the whole child while fostering environmental awareness.”

Eligible applicants must demonstrate their ability to meet specific requirements, including:

Providing a program where children spend all operating hours in an outdoor space

Maintaining appropriate staff-to-child ratios

Ensuring staff have specialized training in outdoor education

Implementing comprehensive health, safety, and emergency protocols specific to outdoor settings

Developing curriculum aligned with Maryland’s early learning standards

Interested providers can access the application materials on the MSDE Division of Early Childhood website. Applications must be submitted by Friday, May 30 at 5:30 p.m. Priority will be given to programs serving a broad range of geographic areas.

For more information, visit earlychildhood.marylandpublicschools.org.

