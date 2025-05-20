Chapter Welcomes Dorothy Weise as Interior Design Department Lead

Dorothy Weise, Interior Design Department Lead at Chapter

Weise’s Appointment Further Strengthens Chapter’s Mission to Deliver Personalized Renovations and Elevated Design Standards

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chapter, a full-service design-build firm focused on transforming homes while prioritizing the client experience, announced today the addition of Dorothy Weise as its Interior Design Department Lead. Based in Chapter’s New York City office, Weise will spearhead design strategy, guide creative direction, and ensure that every project reflects Chapter’s core values of innovation, transparency, and exceptional craftsmanship.

“As we continue to see substantial growth, Dorthy’s skill set and client-first approach will help us accomplish our next steps in revolutionizing the home renovation experience,” said Eran Polack, CEO & Founder of Chapter. “Dorothy’s deep understanding of design, combined with her forward-thinking leadership skills, aligns perfectly with our goal of creating an even more personalized and efficient process, especially in dynamic markets like New York.”

Weise brings an extensive background in design, which began in fashion and progressed to home interiors. She honed her expertise at the Rhode Island School of Design and Parsons before founding Carmel Design Co., a Brooklyn-based studio known for its seamless blend of beauty, practicality, and meticulous attention to detail. Prior to joining Chapter, she led the Trade and Multi-Family teams at FORM Kitchens, delivering high-quality design solutions tailored to modern living.

“Chapter is a group of great people who are exceptional at what they do, and that comes across in the projects,” said Weise. “There’s a shared passion for building incredible spaces, and the collaborative energy at Chapter makes all the difference.”

In her new role, Weise will enhance Chapter's design offerings by fostering a collaborative and dynamic work environment. Her leadership will be critical in shaping the Chapter’s renovation strategies by equipping its design team with the tools and resources required to enhance the spaces they create for homeowners.

“Dorothy’s talent and expertise will be instrumental in shaping the future of our interior design department,” said Eli Moyal, COO and co-found of Chapter. “With her leadership, we will continue to elevate innovation and transparency in delivering a personalized design experience tailored to the unique needs and styles of each client.”

Chapter continues to expand its presence across New York, Miami, New Jersey, Westchester, Connecticut, and the Hamptons, setting a new benchmark in home renovation. With its proprietary RenoTech™ platform integrating advanced digital solutions, Chapter is redefining the industry by delivering seamless, high-quality renovations tailored to each homeowner’s vision.

For more information about Chapter and its innovative approach to home renovation, visit hellochapter.com

About Chapter

Founded by experts in real estate development and construction, Chapter is a full-service design and build firm that simplifies the renovation process by bringing all stakeholders under one roof. Built on a culture of expertise and innovation, Chapter’s team is made up of talented, driven professionals who share a deep passion for creating spaces that inspire. Transparency and accountability are at the heart of everything Chapter does, fostering a work environment where ideas are valued, creativity is encouraged, and individuals have the opportunity to grow, lead, and make a real impact. As the company continues to grow, its commitment to high standards, innovation, and a dynamic, supportive team culture remains stronger than ever. To learn more, please visit hellochapter.com.

