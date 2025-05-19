Gulf Alliance and CITGO boost Corpus Christi’s resilience capacity

Investment from CITGO supported resilience planning and purchase of emergency radios

CITGO is dedicated to supporting local communities where we live and work... and it’s vitally important to have strong communications channels available.” — Ryan Vining, CITGO Vice President & General Manager

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Gulf of America Alliance is pleased to announce the completion of a recent project funded by our Gulf Star Program partner, CITGO Petroleum Corporation.Funding from CITGO supported work with the city of Corpus Christi, Texas, to assess their resilience to hurricanes and other hazards and to purchase emergency radios for the city’s emergency management team to communicate during catastrophic events and evacuations. This addresses an immediate need and will improve the community’s resilience and safety.“CITGO is dedicated to supporting local communities where we live and work,” said Ryan Vining, CITGO Vice President and General Manager Corpus Christi Refinery. “Like the city of Corpus Christi, we also have plans in place to prepare and respond when a hurricane strikes, and it’s vitally important to have strong communications channels available. That’s why we are supporting the city’s first responders with communications equipment that will aid in their response efforts and help keep our community safe.”“One of our key priorities is helping communities to be more resilient,” said Laura Bowie, executive director for the Gulf of America Alliance. “We appreciate CITGO’s long-standing commitment as a Gulf Star partner and its support to help Gulf Coast communities, like Corpus Christi, be more prepared, especially as we near hurricane season.”The Gulf Star Program is a unique public-private partnership that leverages contributions from agencies and businesses to address key priority issues specific to the region. The Alliance provides additional capacity for these projects to reduce barriers that are often a challenge for small communities and organizations, such as high administrative burden and match requirements. All projects in the Gulf Star Program accomplish actions co-developed by the five Gulf states to support economies that are dependent upon healthy beaches, clean waters, productive ecosystems, and thriving coastal communities.For more information on CITGO’s commitment to communities visit https://www.citgo.com/responsibility For more information on the Alliance’s Gulf Star Program visit https://gulfofamericaalliance.org/ About the Gulf of America AllianceThe Gulf of America Alliance is a regional partnership focused on enhancing the environmental and economic health of the region through increased collaboration. Led by the five Gulf states, our network includes over 165 participating organizations from state and federal agencies, local governments, communities, academia, non-governmental organizations, and industry. Working with these partners, we address priority issues including coastal community resilience; data and monitoring; education; habitat; water resources; wildlife and fisheries; and marine debris. gulfofamericaalliance.orgFacebook, Instagram and LinkedIn @gulfofamericaallianceAbout CITGOCITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry and operates under the well-known CITGO brand. CITGO owns and operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 42 active terminals, six pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,600 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 807,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO ranks as the fifth largest and is one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products, and supplies a network of approximately 4,000 locally owned and independently operated branded retail outlets, all located east of the Rocky Mountains.

