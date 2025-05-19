InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Clip-On Pocket for Storing Small Items on Pocketless Clothing

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amy O. of Sebring, OH is the creator of My Pocket, a new wearable accessory that brings convenience, security, and hands-free ease to everyday life. The independent pocket can be clipped onto different areas of the body for storing small personal items like keys, cash, cards, and other essentials when wearing pocketless clothing.Whether heading to the gym in leggings, walking the dog in shorts, lounging in a dress, or running errands in a swimsuit cover-up, My Pocket delivers a secure and stylish storage solution. Its discreet, compact design features a zippered pouch to safely hold valuables like wallets, phone, keys, or makeup without the need for a bag or backpack.People often overlook how inconvenient it can be to live without pockets. This idea is a versatile, innovative, and functional solution that does not depend on what a person is wearing. Key features include:• Universal Fit: Clips to nearly any garment including leggings, swimsuits, and dresses.• Secure Storage: Zippered pouch keeps valuables safe and easily accessible.• Portable and Reusable: Easily transferable between outfits with no installation required.• Hands-Free Convenience: No need for a purse or backpack for lighter travel.My Pocket offers a unique way to maintain storage for items when wearing clothes that typically do not have pockets. This product would significantly enhance any manufacturer’s product line.Amy filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her My Pocket product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in My Pocket can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at https://www.inventionhome.com or email info@inventionhome.com.For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at https://articles.inventionhome.com

