QCT Showcases Data Center, Cloud, and HPC Products and AI Compute Solutions

Based on Intel® Xeon® 6 and Intel® Gaudi® 3 AI Accelerators with OPEA

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), a leading provider of data center solutions, is showcasing products and solutions powered by IntelXeon6 processors and IntelGaudi3 accelerators at COMPUTEX 2025 in Taipei, Taiwan from May 20th to 23rd. QCT is showcasing AI-focused solutions, which include server systems utilizing IntelAMX instruction sets with built-in acceleration. These solutions are part of a comprehensive Intel powered lineup of products at the event, including the latest QuantaGrid D75E-4U, QuantaEdge EGX88D-1U, and QuantaMesh TA064-IXM. The company will also be highlighting AI and 5G scenarios, reinforcing QCT’s readiness for AI Everywhere across cloud and edge deployments."At QCT, we are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation,” said Mike Yang, President of QCT. “Our collaboration with Intel to integrate their latest technologies into our solutions exemplifies our commitment to optimizing efficiency and performance across AI, cloud, and 5G environments. We are excited to showcase these advancements at COMPUTEX 2025, demonstrating our readiness to support the next generation of AI and data center technologies."“We are proud to be able to offer our latest Intel Xeon 6 processors and Gaudi 3 AI accelerators to market,” said Karin Eibschitz, CVP & Co-GM of Intel Israel and Systems Engineering Organization, Data Center. “These technologies are designed to deliver unparalleled performance and efficiency for AI, cloud, and 5G. At COMPUTEX 2025, we look forward to showcasing how our collaborations with our partners are driving innovation and enabling our mutual customers to achieve new levels of productivity and scalability in their data center operations."Based on QCT’s years of hardware manufacturing and infrastructure solution expertise, QCT has developed integrated solutions with their ever expanding line of QuantaGrid, QuantaPlex, QuantaEdge, and QuantaMesh product lines. All of these solutions feature toolless modular designs, power redundancy, various high performance storage options, and ethernet networking from 100G to 800G.QCT’s showcase highlights at COMPUTEX 2025:• QuantaGrid D75E-4U: A dual Intel Xeon 6 processor server supporting the Intel Gaudi 3 Al accelerator PCIe card. This server unlocks AI possibilities by integrating cutting-edge hardware with enterprise-grade software platforms for seamless, scalable AI deployments, highlighting Intel's latest innovations for high-performance AI training, inference, and cloud-native workloads.• QuantaEdge EGX88D-1U: An 300mm ultra short-depth edge server powered by Intel Xeon 6, the QuantaEdge EGX88D-1U is optimized for high performance per core in a single socket. Supporting up to 24 ports in 1U form factor, this edge server delivers outstanding performance for compute-intensive workloads like AI, vRAN, and media transcoding.• QuantaMesh TA064-IXM: A 64 x 800G OSFP data center ethernet switch powered by the Intel AtomProcessor P Series as the control plane, it is ideal for next-generation data center and AI/ML workloads. The IXM delivers high-capacity 51.2T switching capacity and high port-density, ensuring low entropy flows and low latency connectivity to GPU and computing resources.In addition to these server and switch systems, QCT will have additional 1U and 2U general purpose rackmount and storage servers that give end users a way to develop applications and migrate their code to InteloneAPI. With oneAPI, users can profile and optimize their codes to the fullest potential on XPUs. Besides, QCT also works closely with Intel on 5G and AI solutions empowering enterprises in diverse verticals.• QCT OmniPOD Enterprise 5G Solution: Powered by Intel technologies, QCT OmniPOD maximizes the performance of the 5G NR CU/DU and enhances the capacity of the 5G Core network to enable multiple applications, such as smart manufacturing, healthcare, agriculture, and campus.• Realize AI Everywhere on QCT DevCloud: QCT will also showcase how we collaborate with Intel and leverage the Open Platform for Enterprise AI (OPEA) and the Intel Distribution of OpenVINO™ Toolkit on QCT DevCloud environment to realize AI everywhere, providing a composable AI infrastructure that streamlines AI workloads integration and enhances efficiency.Those in attendance at COMPUTEX 2025 are welcome to visit QCT at Booth G0042, on the 3rd floor of Hall 1, Nangang Exhibition Center, to learn more details or visit the QCT website at www.QCT.io Intel, the Intel logo, Xeon, and Xeon Inside are trademarks or registered trademarks of Intel Corporation in the US and/or other countries.About QCTQuanta Cloud Technology (QCT) designs, manufactures, integrates, and services cutting-edge offerings for 5G Telco/Edge, AI/HPC, Cloud, and Enterprise infrastructure via its global network. Product lines include hyper-converged and software-defined data center solutions as well as servers, storage, and network switches from 1U to entire racks with a diverse ecosystem of hardware components and software partners to fit a variety of business verticals and workload parameters. www.qct.io

