Susan Lynn Bailey, M.D. Releases Powerful New Book Exploring the Depth of Psalm 22

CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Susan Lynn Bailey, a seasoned Internal Medicine physician and devoted follower of Jesus Christ, presents a deeply moving and thought-provoking new book, Above All: A Special Meditation and Reflection on Psalm 22. Through powerful storytelling and profound biblical insight, Dr. Bailey invites readers into a unique meditation on one of the most prophetic and emotionally rich psalms in the Bible.

Blending Old and New Testament scripture with her own vivid spiritual experiences, Dr. Bailey brings Psalm 22 to life—offering readers a glimpse into the thoughts and suffering of Jesus on the cross, His triumph over darkness, and the eternal purpose behind His sacrifice. From the Garden of Eden to the Resurrection, Above All is a story of redemption, divine love, and victorious faith.

Dr. Bailey’s journey to writing the book was born from a personal encounter with scripture during a time of intense physical pain. A vision of Christ’s suffering and victory ignited a passion in her to share the redemptive power of Psalm 22 with the world. The result is a narrative rich in biblical truth, spiritual insight, and heartfelt testimony.

“Psalm 22 is often overlooked,” says Dr. Bailey. “But within it lies a powerful reflection of Jesus’s life, death, and resurrection. My hope is that readers will experience the depth of His love and sacrifice—and find hope in the promise of redemption.”

In addition to its scriptural depth, Above All also includes personal stories from Dr. Bailey’s life—illustrating how God’s love and healing have manifested in her own journey, including a miraculous recovery from a spinal cord injury. She offers insight into why suffering exists and why God may not always intervene immediately, while affirming the ultimate victory available through faith.



Dr. Susan Lynn Bailey is an Internal Medicine Physician with over 36 years of experience. Though retired from hospital practice, she continues to serve a small group of patients. She lives along the peaceful shores of Lake Ontario with her Yorkie, Blessing, and enjoys time with her daughters and six grandchildren. Her life was forever changed in 1991 when she began her walk with Jesus, a journey that has inspired her writing and deepened her faith.

Above All: A Special Meditation and Reflection on Psalm 22 is now available through major retailers. This book is an invitation to reflect, to believe, and to embrace the redemptive love of Christ.



