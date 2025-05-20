DRIVESHARE Classic Car Rental Platform Announces the Getaway Car is Back, Citing 115 Percent Increase in Wedding Trend

Weddings photograph better with DRIVESHARE

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DRIVESHARE, the premier platform for renting unique and special cars for weddings, events, photo shoots, and experiences, announced today that the demand for chauffeured classic car and specialty vehicle rentals has risen by 115 percent over the past year, driven largely by weddings and other special events. As weddings embrace a return to timeless traditions with a modern twist, DRIVESHARE is helping couples create unforgettable moments with the comeback of an old favorite: the getaway car.

As the first and only platform global platform for renting unique classic cars, DRIVESHARE is meeting this demand by offering a curated collection of wedding-ready vehicles across the US, in every conceivable market from the busiest city streets to remote country and desert towns.

"Today's couples want to make a statement in their own way. Weddings today go far beyond the venue and the dress to become an experience that feels more personal and unforgettable," said Kent Mosbech, CEO, DRIVESHARE. "When we uncovered this trend in our data, we were extremely pleased to see that the idea of a getaway car is back, and it works because it symbolizes adventure, romance, and the start of a new journey."

With DRIVESHARE, couples can choose from a wide range of vehicles, including elegant vintage Rolls-Royces, head-turning muscle cars, and the perfect convertibles. Many vehicles come with professional chauffeurs, offering couples a stress-free, stylish way to cap off their celebrations.

Mosbech added, “These cars become the unexpected wow factor that newlyweds and their guests remember for a lifetime."

DRIVESHARE’s focus on unique, personal experiences fits perfectly with broader wedding trends in 2025, where individuality and storytelling matter more than ever. According to recent research by The Knot, average wedding costs in the US are approximately $33,000. With DRIVESHARE vehicles, couples can rent vehicles in every budget from $50 to $2,500 per day.

About DRIVESHARE

DRIVESHARE is a peer-to-peer car-sharing community that connects classic and collector car owners with enthusiasts seeking unforgettable driving experiences. Whether it's for a wedding, photo shoot, special event, or simply the joy of driving a vintage vehicle, DRIVESHARE offers a curated selection of unique cars across the country. The platform emphasizes shared passions, trust, and human connection, ensuring that every rental includes an in-person key handoff and flexible coverage options. For more information, visit DRIVESHARE.com.

