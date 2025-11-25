Hemmings Announces 40 Percent Reduced Buyer’s Fees on Select Auctions for Cyber Monday

Hemmings Cyber Monday Deal

A curated lineup of auctions goes live Nov. 24 and ends Dec. 1

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hemmings, the world’s largest online, collector car marketplace, today announced its Cyber Monday collector car deal of the year, offering a 40 percent discount on buyer’s fees for select Hemmings Auctions. Eligible auctions launch on Monday, November 24 and close on Monday, December 1, 2025.

Just in time for the holiday season, this special offer gives automotive enthusiasts the chance to bid on a curated lineup of standout collector vehicles, ranging from early hot rods and American muscle to rare European classics and offroad icons.

“Cyber Monday gives us a chance to welcome new buyers into the Hemmings experience,” said Jonathan Shaw, President of Hemmings. “The reduced buyer’s fee opens the door to discover exceptional vehicles and enjoy our marketplace at its best.”

Hemmings Cyber Monday Offer Details

- The Offer: 40 percent off the standard buyer’s fee (5%) for select Hemmings Auctions, reducing the buyer’s fee to 3% for one day only.

- The Auctions: Eligible auctions launch on Monday, November 24, 2025 and close on December 1, 2025, highlighted at https://www.hemmings.com by special badging on the auction’s lead image.

- How to Participate: Buyers must register to bid by creating a FREE Hemmings account at https://hmn.com/cybermonday

About Hemmings

Founded in 1954, Hemmings is the world's largest online collector car marketplace. For more than 70 years, we have grown and uplifted the collector car community because we’ve been part of it since the start. Through our frictionless marketplace, quality entertainment, and professional service, we help all willing drivers buy, sell, and live the collector car lifestyle. Hemmings Motor Club extends this mission by bringing enthusiasts together through exclusive benefits, curated driving experiences, and deeper community connections for those who live to drive. More information, services, and content are available at https://www.hemmings.com. Stay connected with Hemmings on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, and search tens of thousands of vehicle listings from the palm of your hand with the Hemmings App.

