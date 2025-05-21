Living Legends Foundation Sets Milestone with Six Female Honorees at 2025 Dinner & Gala in Atlanta on October 3

Top Row: Kashon Powell, DeDe McGuire, Samantha Selolwane; Bottom Row: Louise West, Esq., Cynthia Horner, Carole Carper

In ever-changing industry, it's a honor to recognize these entertainment trailblazers as well as bring this event to Atlanta Ga, —​a​ mecca of Black culture and music history​.” — David C. Linton, Chairman of the Living Legends Foundation

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Living Legends Foundation, Inc. (LLF) returns for its much-anticipated 2025 Annual Awards Dinner and Gala, taking place for the first time in Atlanta, Georgia. Hosted by Skip Cheatham, Executive Producer and Program Director, D.L. Hughley Show; the celebration will be held on Friday, October 3, 2025. The event takes place at Flourish by Legendary, with a red carpet and cocktail reception beginning at 6:30 p.m., followed by dinner and the awards presentation at 7:30 p.m.This year, the Living Legends Foundation reaches a historic milestone, as, for the first time in its thirty-four-year history, an extraordinary slate of six women will be honored for their outstanding leadership, innovation, and enduring impact on the music, broadcasting, and entertainment industries. Each honoree represents a different facet of the music and entertainment sector, collectively advancing the mission of the Living Legends Foundation to advocate for and recognize exceptional achievement in Black music and media.The prestigious 2025 Living Legends Foundation honorees are:Kashon Powell, Vice President Programming, Radio One — Jerry Boulding Radio Executive AwardWith an illustrious career as an influential radio executive and programmer, Kashon Powell has transformed urban radio with her unique vision and commitment to elevating Black voices and music. She will be honored with the Foundation’s Jerry Boulding Radio Executive Award.DeDe McGuire, Host of the Nationally Syndicated "DeDe In The Morning" Radio Show — Frankie Crocker Radio Personality AwardDeDe McGuire is one of the most celebrated and beloved personalities in morning radio, known for her humor, insight, and the powerful connections she builds with her audience nationwide. She is the recipient of the inaugural Frankie Crocker Radio Personality Award.Samantha Selolwane, Head of Promotions, RCA — Music Executive AwardAs a leading force in music promotions with RCA, Samantha Selolwane’s groundbreaking efforts have propelled artists to the top of the charts and reshaped the landscape of artist development in the modern era. She will be presented with the Music Executive Award.Cynthia Horner, Publisher, Right On! Digital — Media Icon AwardAs a legendary publisher and journalist, Cynthia Horner has chronicled the achievements and stories of icons for decades, becoming both a tastemaker and a cultural historian. She is reimagining the iconic Right On! Magazine for the digital age with RightOnDigital.com and guiding the careers of the next generation of journalists. She will receive the Media Icon Award.Carole Carper, Broadcast & Music Industry Executive — Mike Bernardo Female Executive AwardA proud St. Louis native, Carole Carper made history as the first Black woman News Director at major stations in St. Louis and Los Angeles. A trailblazer across broadcast and music industry roles, she has shattered glass ceilings and built opportunities for the next generation of executives. She will be honored with the Mike Bernardo Female Executive Award.Louise West, CEO, West Entertainment Services — Kendall Minter Entertainment Advocate AwardLouise West’s work as an entertainment advocate and entrepreneur has been foundational in advancing artists’ rights and building a more equitable industry. Louise is the co-founder of BESLA, the Black Entertainment and Sports Lawyers Association, alongside fellow attorney, the late Kendall Minter, after whom the award is named. She is this year’s recipient of the Kendall Minter Entertainment Advocate Award.“We are excited to bring this event to Atlanta Ga, which has been a mecca of black culture for decades. In this ever-changing industry it's important to recognize and salute the men and women of color who sit in the corporate suites of the entertainment industry. This year's honorees represent a cross generational class of those individuals,” remarked David C. Linton, Chairman of the Living Legends Foundation.The Living Legends Foundation has long served as the premier advocate for diversity, mentorship, and recognition within the music, radio, and entertainment industries, cementing an enduring legacy since its founding in 1991. The Annual Awards Dinner & Gala continues to serve as a marquee, must-attend event, drawing luminaries, executives, and industry professionals from across the country to honor the best and brightest—and invest in the next generation of leadership.For more details about the Dinner and Gala or to purchase tickets , please visit livinglegendsfoundation.com ; and connect with us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.For individual honoree photos and assets, please click here ABOUT THE LIVING LEGENDS FOUNDATION, Inc.Founded in 1991 and incorporated in 1992, the Living Legends FoundationInc, is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit, tax-exempt organization and has been funded primarily with corporate contributions and individual donations. The 34-year-old organization’s mission is to assist those who have served the music industry and who have a confirmable need. This assistance is provided in a manner that maintains the dignity of those who may receive financial help. Many former music industry employees worked during a time when 401Ks and retirement packages were not available – and even today, in this era of downsizing and mergers, the uncertainty of career stability within the industry has grown. The organization expanded its mission to provide scholarships to college students.

