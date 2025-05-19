Minister Barbara Creecy: Regenesys Business School Graduation Ceremony

Program Director

Head of the School of Public Management, Mr Trevor Ncube

University Community

Our Celebrating Graduates

Graduates' Family and Friends

First, I want to congratulate our graduates today on reaching a milestone in their journey to acquire knowledge. I would also like to commend the work done by the lecturers, administrators, and other staff to create a conducive environment for academic work at the institution. Achieving a tertiary qualification as either a full time or part time student is no mean feet. For those achieving their first diploma or degree you had to cross a difficult bridge from supported learning in the school environment to the much less supported tertiary environment. To get here you had to develop a self -discipline of reading, assignments and study in a context where no one reminded you of your responsibilities.

In fact you would soon have learned that no one checked on you and no one other than you cared whether your succeeded or failed! For those of you studying part time my heart and my admiration goes out to you! Seared into my mind is my own experience of achieving a masters degree part-time with two kids, a home to run, a demanding job and all the other stresses and strains of adult life. I still remember getting up at 3 am every morning so I had two hours to study. I have that bitter memory of never having enough sleep, never feeling free, never relaxing! Well done!

From today you are being unleashed into an environment of work that will require you to apply what you have learnt. This is not the end of your process of learning, but another step in the acquisition of knowledge and skills as you go out into the world The world in which you are stepping into is one of uncertainty and change, where the geopolitical terrain is constantly shifting. We say that the world into which you are moving is characterised by poly crises: economic, pollical environmental social, financial a world in constant flux. We need youthful energy and new ideas to confront these challenges and ensure that we address them in the interests of sustainable human development and solidarity.

The value of education is in transforming society, opening individuals' intellectual capabilities, and thus enabling them to live meaningful lives Indeed, you have spent months and years studying and interpreting the world; from today onwards, armed with your certificates, diplomas, and degrees, you are not just called upon, but empowered to change the world for the better. Nelson Mandela, the Founding President of South Africa, stated, "Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world." From today you must take your quality education from the ivory towers of learning centres to tackle society's daily realities. As you know, South Africa has been on the journey of freedom for the last 31 years, during which significant achievements have been made.

These encompass developments in the education sector (primary, secondary, and university education) and social policy (housing provision, large-scale electrification projects). However you would also know that our country still faces massive developmental problems, such as limited roads, water, and sanitation infrastructure. Our health system is struggling, whilst corruption and state capture, have damaged our infant state system. I hope that Regenesys has not just developed, but also instilled in you a deep understanding of South Africa of our history and political terrain, without which you cannot begin to serve your country and people. Program Director and Graduates, Future and current public servants, we are now almost one year into the seventh administration. This administration has three important priorities:

The first and obviously most importantly is to promote inclusive growth and job creation. The second is to tackle the high cost of living and fight poverty and the last but not least is to build a capable and competent developmental state. Understanding and contributing to this plan will be crucial in your role as future leaders and public servants. Ladies and Gentlemen, achieving these goals will require a total mindset change. It requires that, as graduates and facilitators of change, we urgently ensure that the vast majority of citizens, not the few, enjoy the dividends of our democracy. In this regard, we must establish a sense of urgency in our work. South Africans are experiencing a great deal of hardship.

They are losing patience with government and social research indicates that this impatience also translates into disillusionment with the democratic system and its benefits for ordinary citizens. As a public servant you will have a direct responsibility to meet the expectations of citizens faster. So we expect you to learn and institutionalise new approaches in the organisations you will be joining. With this in context, you can turn the dreams of millions of South Africans into reality. It might appear daunting, but let this challenge motivate you to strive for the change we need. To achieve the change we need government has to have an injection of new ideas and initiative. So the second quality we need from our new cohort of public servants is creativity to develop solutions appropriate to the challenges we face, but with new concepts and approaches to help us overcome old obstacles and create a better life for all South Africans.

I am certain that such individuals are among us today, and I look forward to following some of your careers in the future. Finally when we go out there in society to serve our people, we must do so with integrity. You must act out the values you learnt from your class, our Constitution, and your families. We must put people first – Batho Pele, a principle that guides public service in South Africa. This principle emphasises the importance of treating citizens with respect, courtesy, and efficiency in all interactions. This principle should be at the core of everything we do as public servants. In the course of your career you may meet people who will try to incentivise you to break the rules. Please don’t do that ever.

The cost for you personally can we very high and include permanent black listing from the public service. Equally serious is the corrosive effect corruption has on the public service and the fragile state institutions in our still new democracy. If making money is what motivates you that’s fine. Then go to the private sector. Not the public service. You are entering into your future career at an exciting time. The challenges are great. The stakes are high. But the potential job satisfaction and emotional rewards are great. Congratulations on your significant milestones. Your passion and dedication is definitely needed in the public service. Heed John F. Kennedy's call to action: “ Ask not what your country can do for you—ask what you can do for your country.”

I thank you