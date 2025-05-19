New Book Explores Urban Coming-of-Age and the Human Condition

“Lifestyle of a god in my Brothers’ eyes” Offers a Bold Reflection on Society, History, and Hope

CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Cornelius Joseph brings a raw and thought-provoking narrative to life in his compelling new book, Lifestyle of a god in my Brothers’ eyes. Set against the backdrop of an urbanized ghetto, this powerful coming-of-age story blends personal insight, cultural history, and intellectual awakening in a deeply relevant Bildungsroman.

Told from a reflective narrative perspective, the book delves into historical and modern cycles of struggle, resistance, and hope. Joseph uses references to industrial age historians and the civil rights movement to frame his exploration of the American Dream, human dignity, and social unity. With a philosophical undertone and literary flair, Lifestyle of a god in my Brothers’ eyes challenges readers to recognize patterns in history and awaken to a shared vision for a more enlightened future.

“I wrote this book out of concern for the direction our society is headed,” says Joseph. “It’s my way of honoring my African Native American roots, and of contributing to a hopeful, unified vision for our community and the human family at large.”

Cornelius Joseph hails from East Saint Louis, Illinois, and currently works in residential construction. A writer with a background in written communications, he previously contributed to the Vortex college writers program and authored a book in college titled The Hard Way. An undefeated freestyle wrestler in high school and an enthusiast of travel, dance, and community development, Joseph is committed to seeing his hometown and others like it rise into a new golden age.

Joseph Allen's Global Book Network TV with Paul Ryden!

