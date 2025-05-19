The Largest Global Survey of Controlled Environment Agriculture Now Open Through Agritecture and CEAg World Partnership

2025 Global CEA Census

Join the industry’s most comprehensive effort to map the CEA sector

WILLOUGHBY, OH, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEAg World, a Meister Media Worldwide media and events brand in the controlled environment space, and Agritecture, a top-tier advisory and agriculture consulting firm, announced today the 2025 Global CEA Census has opened for industry feedback. The world’s largest Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) census, now in its fifth year, is an opportunity for growers across the globe to contribute to the most accurate and comprehensive census available in the industry.

“The question of economic viability is top-of-mind for everyone in the CEA industry, and this year’s census will dig into the details of how farmers are managing costs, pricing and profitability,” said Kristin D. Zeit, Content Lead for CEAg World. “The CEA Census is a proven, vital tool for understanding our present reality and charting our future, and we’re thrilled to partner with the team at Agritecture on this invaluable annual resource.”

With a focus on the economics of CEA operations, AI adoption, and sustainability, the 2025 census is aimed at supporting everyone from individual growers to large-scale operations in making informed decisions. This year’s census also allows others in the CEA industry to give their insights on the role AI will play. Solution providers, students, researchers and all interested parties are urged to provide feedback.

"As CEA continues to be an important driver of sustainable, food security, and efficient food production, this census aims to gather data from across the globe that will guide the industry through rapid advancement," said Henry Gordon-Smith, Founder and CEO of Agritecture.

"Growers that participate are helping to shape the industry's future through a comprehensive understanding of technical and economic dynamics. We are thrilled to once again partner with Meister Media Worldwide and CEAg World on this year's report."

The 2025 Global CEA Census launched May 19, 2025, with the aim to gather data for a global view of the industry. The findings will be shared by Gordon-Smith at the CEAg World Conference and ExpoSM, the premier event for advancing food grown under cover, on Nov. 19-21 in Durham, N.C. The full report will also be available for download in Q4.

Open now until September 30, 2025, the survey takes approximately 7-10 minutes to complete and is available in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Survey respondents will receive one year of free Pro access to Agritecture Designer, Agritecture’s award-winning farm planning software, and will be entered into a drawing to win a $1,000 travel and accommodation grant to cover travel and lodging to the CEAg World Conference and ExpoSM. Participants will also receive advanced access to the 2025 Global CEA Census with any additional incentives to be revealed throughout the survey period.

The Global CEA Census was first launched in 2019 to understand the growth and potential of the industry and has since narrowed its focus and expanded its reach with the primary objective remaining the same: to map the growth, challenges and opportunities within the CEA sector across the globe. Last year's census had 450 participants across 75 countries provide their insights on technology and innovation adoption in the rapidly growing industry.

For more information and to participate in the census, visit CEAgWorld.com/Census.

