Kerry W. Kirby Leads The Conversation on AI Co-Workers Ushering in a New Workforce Paradigm in Visionary Podcast

Kerry W. Kirby, Entrepreneur, Technology Innovator, Philanthropist

Workforce Shake-Up: Kerry W. Kirby Breaks Down the AI Co-Worker Revolution

AI has moved beyond simple execution — it’s stepping into true collaboration, helping generate insights, inform decisions, and accelerate outcomes.” — Kerry W. Kirby

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 365 Connect, the leader in providing the world’s most advanced automated marketing, leasing, and resident engagement platform for multifamily communities across the globe, announced today its CEO, Kerry W. Kirby , has released his latest podcast; AI Co-workers Are Here: How Automation is Reshaping Teams Forever. The podcast is now streaming on MultifamilyBiz, the largest media resource in the multifamily housing industry and across all major podcasting platforms worldwide.AI Co-workers Are Here: How Automation is Reshaping Teams Forever takes a deep dive into the accelerating rise of AI-powered co-workers and how they are fundamentally redefining productivity across industries. No longer limited to executing basic, repetitive tasks, today’s AI solutions are stepping into more collaborative roles — analyzing data, generating insights, and even driving decision-making processes alongside human team members. This evolution is reshaping team dynamics at every level, breaking down traditional job boundaries, and forcing businesses to rethink how work gets done."Businesses of all sizes and across every industry are now embracing AI not just to automate repetitive, time-consuming tasks, but to elevate how teams operate and innovate. AI has moved beyond simple execution — it’s stepping into true collaboration, helping generate insights, inform decisions, and accelerate outcomes. This shift isn’t just about working faster; it’s about reshaping how we create, solve, and grow in the digital economy," Kirby explained.Joining this discussion is property management expert Ernest F. Oriente of PowerHour, an industry veteran and author of SmartMatch Alliances. Together, Oriente and Kirby have co-hosted almost 200 webcasts, reaching millions of listeners worldwide through platforms like Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Apple Podcasts. With a combined 50 years of experience in the multifamily housing industry, they deliver insightful, cutting-edge content that has garnered numerous prestigious global awards for their impactful and educational programming.Oriente stated, "Kerry continues to lead the charge in technology innovation, and I’m excited to join him in unpacking the challenges and opportunities facing businesses today. The pace of change is relentless — companies are scrambling to adapt, teams are feeling the pressure, and the future waits for no one. This conversation couldn’t be more critical as leaders everywhere race to rethink how work gets done in the age of AI."Kirby concluded, "The rise of AI co-workers isn’t about replacing people — it’s about unlocking what makes us uniquely human. By automating the routine, we empower our teams to focus on creativity, strategy, and connection. This is more than a shift in technology — it’s a transformation of how we work and what we can achieve together. The future belongs to those willing to embrace it."The podcast is available at MultifamilyBiz.com ABOUT 365 CONNECT: 365 Connect powers the world's most advanced automated marketing, leasing, and resident engagement platform for multifamily communities across the globe. Designed to modernize transactions that empower people, our AI-driven platform transforms operations to reduce costs, maximize efficiency, and accelerate revenue. Founded in 2003 with unrivaled industry knowledge, 365 Connect is purpose-built for renters, management teams, and today's changing world. Discover how we’re driving the future of multifamily innovation at 365connect.com

