UPDATE/CORRECTION: Royalton Barracks / DUI, DLS, FIPO

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B2001918 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato STATION: Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933

DATE/TIME: 04/10/2025, approximately 1918 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 100 / US Route 4, Bridgewater, VT VIOLATION: DUI (#3) - Drug, Driving w/ Criminally Suspended License (DLS), & False Reports to Law Enforcement (FIPO) ACCUSED: Lael C. Stoodley AGE: 52 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mendon, VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police has continued investigating a DUI case that occurred April 10, 2025, in Bridgewater. Through the continued investigation, Troopers learned that the operator that had initially been arrested, later identified as Lael Stoodley, age 52, of Mendon, provided a false name during the investigation and had passed herself off as her sister. As a result, with assistance from the Vermont State Police - Rutland Barracks, Stoodley was located and issued a criminal citation for DUI - Drug, Driving with a Criminally Suspended License, and False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities, to appear in the Vermont Superior Court (Windsor) - Criminal Division on July 22, 2025, at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes COURT DATE/TIME: July 22, 2025, at 0830 hours COURT: Vermont Superior Court (Windsor) Criminal Division, at Woodstock LODGED - LOCATION: N/A BAIL: N/A MUG SHOT: Yes *Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



