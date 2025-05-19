Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,466 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,019 in the last 365 days.

UPDATE/CORRECTION: Royalton Barracks / DUI, DLS, FIPO

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 


CASE#: 25B2001918

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato

STATION: Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933


DATE/TIME: 04/10/2025, approximately 1918 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 100 / US Route 4, Bridgewater, VT

VIOLATION: DUI (#3) - Drug, Driving w/ Criminally Suspended License (DLS), & False Reports to Law Enforcement (FIPO)

 

 

ACCUSED: Lael C. Stoodley

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mendon, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:


The Vermont State Police has continued investigating a DUI case that occurred April 10, 2025, in Bridgewater. Through the continued investigation, Troopers learned that the operator that had initially been arrested, later identified as Lael Stoodley, age 52, of Mendon, provided a false name during the investigation and had passed herself off as her sister. As a result, with assistance from the Vermont State Police - Rutland Barracks, Stoodley was located and issued a criminal citation for DUI - Drug, Driving with a Criminally Suspended License, and False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities, to appear in the Vermont Superior Court (Windsor) - Criminal Division on July 22, 2025, at 0830 hours.  


 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: July 22, 2025, at 0830 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court (Windsor) Criminal Division, at Woodstock

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.


Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

UPDATE/CORRECTION: Royalton Barracks / DUI, DLS, FIPO

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more