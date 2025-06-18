I 91 n Glover area
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
[Barracks Name]
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
I 91 North is down to one lane in the area of n area of mm 153.2 in Glover due Motor vehicle accident.
This incident is expected to last until further notice while vehicle is being removed.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Jaime Breadmore
Emergency Communications Dispatcher II,CTO
Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP
3294 St George Road
Williston, VT 05495
Phone - 1(802)878-7111
Fax - 1(802)878-3173
