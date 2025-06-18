Submit Release
Re: I 91 n Glover area

All lanes are now open.


Please drive safely


Jaime Breadmore

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II,CTO

Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP

3294 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Phone - 1(802)878-7111

Fax - 1(802)878-3173


State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

I 91 North  is down to one lane in the area of n area of mm 153.2 in Glover due Motor vehicle accident.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice while vehicle is being removed.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.



