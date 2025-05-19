American Management University Expands Global Footprint with Graduation in Vietnam, French Authorization, Memberships

Dr Young Hoon Kim gives speech at commencement for AMU on March 22, 2025. Dr. Kim received an Honorary Doctorate in Cognitive Sciences. American Management University graduates await being called on stage Aaron Ozee author of Regulus American Management University logo American Management University students sit in meeting at California learning site.

UPLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Management University (AMU) proudly celebrated its continued global growth with a vibrant international graduation ceremony held in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The event brought together graduates, faculty, and global partners, highlighting AMU’s dedication to accessible and borderless education.This milestone coincides with AMU’s strategic relocation of its headquarters to France and converting to a non-profit, following official authorization to operate as a private higher education institution. The move strengthens AMU’s ties to the European Higher Education Area while maintaining its established presence in California through its U.S.-based College of Professional Studies; a school for continuing education seekers wanting to earn certificates and diplomas.“This is more than just a move, it's a statement about our commitment to innovation, academic quality, and global engagement. We are always looking for ways to adapt and serve the constantly changing needs of students. We are looking to start the accreditation process with a U.S. based agency later this year.” said Roy Virgen Jr., Founder and CEO of AMU.Adding to its international credibility, AMU has recently been accepted as a member of two respected European quality assurance bodies:The European Council for Business Education (ECBE), which supports high-quality and innovative business education institutions across Europe and beyond.The Association for Transnational Higher Education Accreditation (ATHEA), an Austria-based body currently seeking listing on the European Quality Assurance Register (EQAR), aligning AMU with the Bologna Process and the Standards and Guidelines for Quality Assurance in the European Higher Education Area (ESG).These recognitions reinforce AMU’s mission to deliver flexible, high-quality, and internationally respected programs designed for today’s working professionals and lifelong learners.AMU continues to lead in providing practical, accessible degree pathways, including validation of professional experience, with upcoming global graduation events planned for 2025.About American Management UniversityAmerican Management University is an international higher education institution committed to empowering professionals through flexible, affordable, and globally recognized degree programs. With official authorization in France and operations in the United States, AMU delivers business, leadership, and education programs to students worldwide.

