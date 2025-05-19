Angel Armor Welcomes Shield616’s Statewide Bike Ride Finale to Raise Support for First Responder Protection

Shield6161 is riding across Colorado to raise awareness & funds to equip first responders & law enforcement nationwide with Angel Armor rifle-rated protection.

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As National Police Week comes to a close, Angel Armor is proud to serve as the final destination for Shield616’s statewide cycling event. Beginning Thursday and concluding Sunday, the multi-day ride spans across Colorado to raise awareness and support for first responders and law enforcement officers who face daily risks in service to their fellow citizens.Shield616, a nonprofit organization founded to provide all-day rifle-rated protection for first responders, uses donations to purchase and deliver Angel Armor ballistic gear to departments across the U.S. The organization has raised over $21 million to date, equipping more than 8,500 first responders across 32 states and 401 agencies.This week’s event marks a visible demonstration of the organization’s mission and services as a powerful tribute to those who serve and protect. The final stop at Angel Armor’s Fort Collins headquarters is a meaningful moment to celebrate the ongoing partnership between the two organizations, one built on shared values of service, safety, and sacrifice.Established in 2013, Angel Armor designs advanced body armor and rifle plate solutions for law enforcement . With a mission to protect and preserve the pursuit of life, liberty, and happiness for brave first responders and their families, Angel Armor continues to innovate market-leading ballistic technologies that officers can rely on in every situation.Community members are encouraged to learn more and support the cause by donating to Shield616 . Contributions help ensure that more first responders are equipped with the gear they need to perform their duties confidently and come home safely.About Angel Armor:Angel Armor exists to protect and preserve the pursuit of life, liberty, and happiness for First Responders and their families. Established in 2013, Angel Armor is pioneering the way in developing and manufacturing state-of-the-art on-body and vehicle armor solutions worthy of the heroes they serve. Angel Armor’s goal is to serve First Responders by offering market-leading, proactive solutions that protect Officers in every situation, all day. Through advanced technologies, Angel Armor strives to reduce the burden of the Officer and provide products allowing for efficient and effective responses, as well as Confidence They Can Stand Behind. For more information, visit angelarmor.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.