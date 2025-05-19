Public Chooses Delray Beach Artist Patricia Torras to Help Design New Old School Square Logo

DDA Logo Old School Square Patricia Torras

Community Cast More Than 10,000 Votes to Help Shape the Future Look of Beloved Cultural Campus

As a South Florida native, I’ve always drawn inspiration from the color, architecture, and community energy. To create something so personal and lasting for a place I love is incredibly meaningful.” — Patricia Torras

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA), in collaboration with the City of Delray Beach, proudly announces local artist Patricia Torras as the winner of the Legacy Through Art initiative. Torras, a longtime Delray Beach resident, received the most public votes—4,006 out of over 10,000 cast—to inspire the new logo for Old School Square , the city’s iconic cultural arts campus.Launched last month, Legacy Through Art was created to celebrate and revitalize the visual identity of Old School Square, home to the Cornell Art Museum, Crest Theatre, Creative Arts School, Amphitheatre, and Vintage Gym. More than 30 local artists submitted their original designs that reflected the spirit and story of the historic campus. A panel of art and design professionals narrowed the entries to three finalists—Jen Fisher, Kristin Pavlick, and Patricia Torras—whose work best captured Old School Square’s visual spirit.During a three-week public voting period, Torras emerged as the community favorite, followed by Fisher (3,409 votes) and Pavlick (3,260 votes).“I’ve lived and breathed Delray Beach for most of my life,” said Torras. “As a South Florida native, I’ve always drawn inspiration from the city’s color, architecture, and community energy. To create something so personal and lasting for a place I love—that’s incredibly meaningful.”Torras’ logo concept features a colorful design, created in watercolor, and aims to capture the creative pulse and historic significance of the Old School Square campus.She added: “Old School Square has been part of my life for nearly 25 years. Whether walking along the Avenue or attending community events, this place has always felt like home. My design is a love letter to that experience—an expression of its legacy and its future.”Torras will now collaborate with the DDA to develop a full suite of logos for each Old School Square venue. Her illustrative style will serve as the inspiration for the final designs, which will be revealed in early Fall 2025 as part of Old School Square’s Centennial Celebration. As part of her selection, Torras will also receive:• $5,000 design commission• A Spotlight Gallery feature at the Cornell Art Museum• Recognition across all branding and media campaigns• Special honors at the official unveiling event"This campus belongs to the community, and we are overjoyed that thousands of you came together to choose the winning artist,” said Laura Simon, Executive Director of the Delray DDA. “We are honored to collaborate with Patricia to create a logo that celebrates the rich legacy of Old School Square—while boldly looking ahead to its vibrant future."Legacy Through Art reflects Delray Beach’s deep commitment to community, creativity, and cultural preservation—ensuring that Old School Square continues to inspire generations to come.About Old School SquareOld School Square is a historic cultural arts campus in the heart of Downtown Delray Beach. Old School Square’s mission is to create a welcoming space where the community comes together for high-quality, diverse and interactive art experiences, while honoring the 100-year-old historic campus. The 6-acre campus is home to early 20th century school buildings that have been renovated and are now a fine arts museum (Cornell Art Museum), wedding and events venue (The Vintage Gym), and a performance theatre and creative arts school (Crest Theatre building). The campus also boasts an outdoor Amphitheatre for live music performances, a park and its own parking garage. Old School Square takes up an entire city block at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Swinton Avenue. The address is 51 N. Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444. Learn more at delrayoldschoolsquare.com.About Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA)The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) was established in 1971 with a mission to grow, strengthen, and enhance the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach. As an autonomous agency of the City, the Delray Beach DDA advocates, facilitates, plans, and executes business development, fosters business relations, helps with the planning of public and private projects, and markets the downtown district. The DDA is located at 350 SE 1st Street, Delray Beach, FL. Learn more at downtowndelraybeach.com/ or by calling 561-243-1077.Follow updates on social media: @DowntownDelray and @DelrayOldSchoolSquare

