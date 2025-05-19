Needle, Release, Recover: Verona’s Pursue PT Showcases the Power of Dry Needling for Faster Pain Relief

Pursue PT In Verona NJ

VERONA, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pursue Physical Therapy & Performance Training is putting an evidence‑backed spotlight on one of the most talked‑about tools in modern recovery: dry needling. Available at the clinic’s Verona location, and all Pursue PT locations—this minimally invasive method is helping local residents ease stubborn pain, regain mobility, and accelerate recovery without relying on medication.“Dry needling is a game‑changer for many of our patients who feel stuck between chronic pain and the side‑effects of pills,” said Dr. Brandon Cruz, PT, DPT, board‑certified in orthopedics and sports. “By targeting trigger points and calming the nervous system, we can reduce your discomfort, restore function, and often see measurable improvement after just a few sessions.”What Is Dry Needling?Using an ultra‑thin filiform needle, a physical therapist penetrates tight bands of muscle and connective tissue—known as myofascial trigger points—to stimulate a brief spinal reflex called a local twitch response. The twitch relaxes contracted fibers, normalizes blood flow, and kick‑starts the body’s healing chemistry. For more stubborn conditions, the needle can be paired with gentle electrical stimulation for an additional analgesic boost.Why It WorksResearch shows trigger‑point tissue is starved of oxygen and bathed in an acidic environment that heightens the body’s pain signals. Dry needling flips that script by improving local circulation, restoring normal pH, and dialing down “central sensitization”—the brain‑and‑spinal‑cord phenomenon that turns minor aches into serious pain. The result: less pain, better movement, and a quicker return to daily physical activities.Who BenefitsDry needling has produced impressive outcomes for a wide array of conditions, including cervicogenic headaches, tennis elbow, shoulder impingement, plantar fasciitis, and hip or knee pain. Athletes use it to keep nagging injuries from derailing their seasons, while post‑surgical patients report faster gains in strength and flexibility with fewer painkillers used. Even long‑time back‑pain sufferers often discover a new freedom of motion after targeted sessions.Comprehensive Care Under One RoofDry needling is only one element of Pursue PT’s one‑on‑one, evidence‑based approach. Each plan combines manual therapy, corrective exercise, and strength training to reinforce the gains patients make on the treatment table. Because New Jersey’s Direct Access law allows patients to start PT without a physician’s referral, the relief can begin immediately.Call to ActionIf lingering pain, muscle tightness, or slow post‑op progress is holding you back, dry needling could be your recovery’s missing link. Appointments are available in Verona as well as Pursue PT’s Hoboken and Cedar Knolls PT clinics.Contact:Pursue Physical Therapy & Performance Training271 Grove Ave, Building C, Verona, NJ 07044Phone: (201) 340‑4846Web: pursueptnow.com

