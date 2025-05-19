SHEEHY AUTO STORES LAUNCHES 28TH ANNUAL "SHEEHY HAS HEART" CAMPAIGN TO SUPPORT THE AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION

$250,000 Pledge, Free CPR Demonstrations Aim to Raise Heart Health Awareness Across Mid-Atlantic Dealerships

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sheehy Auto Stores is proud to announce the launch of the 28th Annual Sheehy Has Heart campaign, reaffirming its commitment to heart health and community impact. Throughout May and June, all 30 Sheehy locations across Washington, D.C., Richmond, VA, Baltimore, MD, and Hagerstown, MD, will unite to raise funds and awareness for the American Heart Association.

For every new and used vehicle sold in May and June, Sheehy Auto Stores will donate a portion of the proceeds, with a pledge of $250,000 to the American Heart Association in 2025. Sheehy Auto Stores has contributed more than $3 million toward heart health programs, part of more than $40 million raised for local and national nonprofits over the company's history.

“The ‘Sheehy Has Heart’ campaign is personal for all of us at Sheehy Auto Stores,” said Vince Sheehy, President of Sheehy Auto Stores. “It’s about taking real action to improve the lives of our employees, customers, and communities. Together with the American Heart Association, we’re proud to drive change and make a lasting impact.”

Free CPR Demonstrations – Open to the Public

In partnership with the American Heart Association, Sheehy Auto Stores will also host several free CPR demonstrations, open to the public and designed to provide life-saving education in under 30 minutes.

The schedule is as follows:

• Monday, June 9

o 11:00 AM – Sheehy Toyota of Timonium

📍 800 York Rd, Timonium, MD 21093

o 1:00 PM – Sheehy Toyota of Laurel

📍 8801 Freestate Dr, Laurel, MD 20723

o 1:00 PM – Sheehy Hyundai & Genesis of Chantilly

📍 4145 Auto Park Cir, Chantilly, VA 20151

• Wednesday, June 11

o 1:00 PM – Sheehy Subaru of Hagerstown

📍 10310 Auto Pl, Hagerstown, MD 21740

• Thursday, June 12

o 11:00 AM – Sheehy Lexus of Richmond

📍 11291 W Broad St, Glen Allen, VA 23060

o 1:00 PM – Sheehy Toyota of Fredericksburg

📍 3507 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Fredericksburg, VA 22408

No registration is required, and all are welcome to attend.

The campaign also continues Sheehy’s support of #MoveMoreDC, a health-focused initiative that kicked off on National Walking Day in April. As part of the effort, Sheehy employees will take part in the Sheehy Pedometer Challenge, tracking their steps and promoting heart-healthy habits across all dealership locations.

“Sheehy Auto Stores continues to be a champion for heart health in our region,” said Soula Antoniou, Executive Director of the American Heart Association. “Their leadership shows how businesses can make a meaningful difference by supporting research, education, and healthy living.”

For more information about Sheehy Has Heart or to contribute, please visit www.sheehyhasheart.org.

About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. Dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities, the organization has been a leading source of health information for more than one hundred years. Supported by more than 35 million volunteers globally, we fund groundbreaking research, advocate for the public’s health, and provide critical resources to save and improve lives affected by cardiovascular disease and stroke. By driving breakthroughs and implementing proven solutions in science, policy, and care, we work tirelessly to advance health and transform lives every day. Connect with us locally on heart.org/dc, Facebook, Instagram, X or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.



About Sheehy Auto Stores, Inc.

Sheehy Auto Stores is one of the Top 30 Private Dealer groups in the country. The company has been family-owned and operated since its formation in 1966 as a single Ford dealership. Sheehy’s growth to nearly $2 billion in sales and 45,000 new and used vehicles annually has been based on adherence to their Mission Statement: “One team building a lasting relationship with each customer based on trust.” The company operates in the Mid-Atlantic region, with 30 stores from Richmond to Baltimore, and from Annapolis to Hagerstown. Their brands include GMC, Ford, Honda, Lincoln, Subaru, Mazda, Lexus, INFINITI, Toyota, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Genesis, and Nissan. Sheehy’s focus and execution on customer loyalty have earned its distinction as one of the premier retailers for each of the manufacturers it represents. For more information, visit www.sheehy.com.

