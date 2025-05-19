Houston Scrap Metal Recycling Builds Community Through Food Pantry in Partnership with Houston Food Bank

Houston Scrap Metal George Medley's Houston Scrap Metal provides a food bank for the community. Houston Scrap Recycling owner George Medley provides food bank serving hundreds of families in the community.

With more than 1 in every 4 Houston children facing food insecurity, weekly food pantry routinely attracts long lines of cars with families seeking sustenance

On most weeks, we have cars lining down the street waiting their turn at the food pantry. We have noticed a substantial increase in the need since we first began the pantry four years ago.” — George Medley, owner, Houston Scrap Metal Recycling

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Houston State of Health, 1 of every 4 children in the city of Houston and approximately 1 in every 6 Harris County residents struggle with food access. In the meantime, last year Texas surpassed California for the percentage of population that is food insecure. As schools close for the summer break, vital resources for food are becoming even more scarce. To help combat this growing challenge, Houston Scrap Metal Recycling has partnered with the Houston Food Bank since 2021 to provide free food for area residents every Friday in its weekly Food Pantry drive-thru program.

“On most weeks, we now have cars lining down the street waiting for their turn at the food pantry. That is how widespread the hunger problem is becoming,” said Houston Scrap Metal owner George Medley, who opened the business in 2019. “We have noticed a substantial increase in the need since we first began the pantry three years ago.”

In partnership with the Houston Food Bank, the Food Pantry drive-thru operates on Fridays beginning at 8:00am. The pantry is located at Houston Scrap Yard Recycling, 11801 West Montgomery Road, and provides free canned goods, groceries and other essentials every Friday until supplies last. The effort is a combined program of the Houston Food Bank, Houston Scrap Metal Recycling and ABC Ministries. In addition to the food pantry, Houston Scrap Metal Recycling also serves the community by providing employment opportunities to individuals previously incarcerated or who have difficulties securing employment.

“I always say that my life has been recycled, so I want to help others recycle their lives, as well as their trash,” Medley said. “Somebody gave me a second chance, and I want to pass that along to as many people as I can. The food bank goes a long way to helping people improve their lives. It is tough to turn your life around if you are worried about your next meal, or how your kids are going to eat today.”

Medley’s life story provides an incredible example of how community resources can change a person’s life and transform a community. Following a self-described “dysfunctional” childhood where he fell into drug dealing and other criminal activity, Medley began his turnaround while in jail when a chance gift of a Bible led to a renewal of faith and him “accepting the Lord as his savior.” Once he was released, he used his entrepreneurial and salesmanship skills first in the construction industry and eventually in the scrap metal industry. Throughout his career, Medley has incorporated community service and outreach as a core tenet of his business. Today, he operates Houston Scrap Metal Recycling, as well as two scrap yards in Denver that also house food banks and clothing donation centers.

About Houston Scrap Metal Recycling

Houston Scrap Metal Recycling is a locally owned and operated company proudly serving the Greater Houston area with efficient, environmentally responsible recycling solutions. Focused on sustainability and superior customer service, Houston Scrap Metal Recycling specializes in the collection and processing of ferrous and non-ferrous metals. From contractors and industrial partners to individuals and independent scrappers, we provide competitive pricing, fast service, and a trusted destination for turning scrap into value. Conveniently located at 11806 Eastex Freeway in Houston, Texas. For more information, visit HoustonScrapMetal.co.

