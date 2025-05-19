Online Application for Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program Opens May 19

May 19, 2025

ANNAPOLIS, MD (May 19, 2025) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture’s state-wide online application for the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) is now open. The application can be found on the department’s main website and will be open until all benefits have been distributed.

Low-income (185 percent of the federal poverty level, see below), older adults age 60 and older are encouraged to apply. Depending on which local jurisdiction in which they reside, recipients will either be sent their card directly in the mail, or will be required to pick up their card at a designated location, coordinated by the local Area Agency on Aging. Eligible applicants who seek additional support with the online application may reach out to their local Area Agency on Aging.

The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program offers a one-time, annual benefit of $50 that recipients can use between July and November to purchase fresh fruits, vegetables, herbs and honey directly from farmers at farmers markets and farm stands across the state. Recipients will receive a card with an embedded QR code that they can use to pay for these items with participating farmers at their local farmers market or farm stand (see example of the card on the left).

Additionally, many farmers markets also participate in the Maryland Market Money program. Participants using federal nutrition benefits can expand their purchasing power at participating markets by receiving matching funds from Maryland Market Money. When attending a participating market, locate the Information Booth to find out the process for how the different nutrition benefits are matched at that market. Currently, more than 100 farmers markets across Maryland have at least one farmer who is authorized to accept Farmers Market Nutrition Programs, with a total of 160 farmers who accept the benefit. Click here for the current directory of Maryland farmers markets and farm stands that includes which federal nutrition benefits are accepted at each one.

For questions, please reach out to Farmers Market Nutrition Program Coordinator Sara Servin at sara.servin@maryland.gov

