Deputy President Paul Mashatile arrives in France on a Working Visit

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile has this morning, Monday, 19 May 2025, arrived in Paris, the capital city of the Republic of France, on a Working Visit.

The visit is aimed at reinforcing South Africa’s historic and warm bilateral relations with France by expanding on existing cooperation projects, as well as identifying new areas of cooperation with specific focus on trade and investment.

The Deputy President’s visit follows a recent visit by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Ronald Lamola, on 16 May 2025 to co-chair the 9th Session of the Forum for Political Dialogue (FPD) where the status of bilateral political relations between the two countries was discussed, including matters of mutual interest relating to international developments.

Deputy President Mashatile will participate in the SA-France Investment Conference, where South Africa would intensify cooperation in the fields of infrastructure development; science, technology and innovation; education and skills development; as well as improve the already strong people-to-people links between the two countries and increase the flow of tourism to South Africa from France.

France is the 14th largest investor in South Africa, with about 400 French companies investing in sectors such as financial services, renewable energy, rail, chemicals, oil and gas, to mention but a few.

French companies have played a pivotal role in the Presidential Investment Conference. Since the first Presidential Investment Conference hosted in 2018, French companies have committed more than R70 billion with the majority of projects either completed or being implemented.

As part of his programme, Deputy President Mashatile will pay a courtesy call on His Excellency Mr Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, meet with captains of industries and conduct site visits to the Suez Global Waste Management Company and Dassault Systèmes.

Deputy President Mashatile is accompanied to France by Dr A Motsoaledi: Minister of Health; Ms S Ndabeni-Abrahams: Minister of Small, Business Development; Ms B Creecy: Minister of Transport; Mr G McKenzie: Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture; Ms De Lille: Minister of Tourism; Mr A Botes: Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation; Mr B Manamela: Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training; Mr Z Godlimp: Deputy Minister Trade, Industry and Competition; and Ms S Graham-Mare: Deputy Minister of Electricity and Energy.

On his arrival, the Deputy President was received by South Africa's Ambassador to France, Mr Nathi Mthethwa.

