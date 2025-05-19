Juici Patties Marks Major Milestone with Three New Openings in One Month

CLARENDON, JAMAICA, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Juici Beef Ltd. proudly announces the opening of three new locations in April 2025, further expanding its presence in North America and the Caribbean. The newly opened stores are located in Orlando; Florida, Brooklyn; NewYork, and along the Winston Jones Highway in Mandeville, Jamaica. The addition of these new branches brings the company’s total number of locations to 73.

These new locations have already set a remarkable milestone for the brand. The Orlando and Brooklyn locations achieved record-breaking sales, with 19,000 patties sold in Orlando and 24,000 patties sold in Brooklyn in their first week of operations.

"We are thrilled by the overwhelming response from our customers, which is a testament to the love and demand for Juici Patties," said Daniel Chin, CEO of Juici Patties USA. "Our commitment to quality and authentic flavors continues to drive our success."

These new additions come on the heels of the opening of Juici Miramar, also located in the state of Florida and Juici Drax Hall, located in St. Ann, Jamaica.

Edridge Darling, Retail Operations Manager at Juici Patties, explained the company’s decision to open a corporate branch along the Winston Jones highway:

“CEO, Mr. Jukie Chin saw the need to put a store along the corridor to serve the wider community and patrons who are also travelling to the south coast. Instead of driving into Mandeville town, patrons can now easily access a Juici store. This location also has a dual drive through which was put in place as part of our efforts to create even more convenience for our customers and improve the efficiency of our service-overall.”

The company has experienced exponential growth, opening 12 new locations over the past 13 months, setting a strong precedent for strategic and sustained growth.

Despite opening 12 new locations within the first 13 months of its expansion phase, Daniel Chin emphasizes that this recent growth serves as merely a warm-up for an even more ambitious expansion strategy unfolding on the horizon.

Juici Patties remains dedicated to bringing the taste of authentic Jamaican patties to customers across the globe and welcomes all patrons to visit their nearest location to experience the authentic Jamaican goodness-Serious Jamaican Food.

For more information on Juici Patties please visit our website at www.juicipatties.com or follow us on social media @juicipattiesja and @juicipatties_us.

About Juici Patties:

Juici is Jamaica’s most beloved brand for seriously good food. Growing from humble beginnings rooted in a desire to make our delicious products accessible to everyone, today we are Jamaica’s largest restaurant chain with 60+ locations locally and patties distributed both regionally and internationally!



