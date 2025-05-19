investorTV to Host Live Panel: 'The New Gold Narrative: Investing in an Age of De-Dollarisation' on May 30, 2025

The New Gold Narrative: Investing in an Age of De-Dollarisation

Industry experts explore gold’s role amid currency realignment, de-dollarisation, and shifting investor strategies.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- investorTV , a digital platform powered by Global One Media that brings together industry experts, corporate leaders, and investment professionals for live panel discussions on key market topics, is pleased to announce its upcoming live webinar, “The New Gold Narrative: Investing in an Age of De-Dollarisation,” taking place May 30, 2025, at 11 AM ET (5 PM CET).This timely panel will feature leading voices from the precious metals and mining sectors as they examine gold’s evolving role as a hedge in a world moving away from U.S. dollar dominance. Moderated by media veteran Michael Switow, the panel includes:- Eric Strand, Founder & Portfolio Manager, AuAg Funds- Rohan Hazelton, President & CEO, DynaResource Inc. (OTCQX: DYNR)- Trey Wasser, CEO & Director, Dryden Gold Corp. (TSXV: DRY | OTCQB: DRYGF)- Niel Marotta, CEO, Sun Summit Minerals (TSXV: SMN | OTCQB: SMREF)As the U.S. dollar faces rising global pressures, from shrinking foreign exchange reserves to the increased use of alternative currencies, the spotlight is on gold as a potential safe haven. This panel will unpack the implications of these trends and discuss:- Whether the dollar’s reserve currency status is sustainable amid de-dollarisation efforts by major economies- Gold’s recent price performance and whether the rally is driven by physical or financial demand- How gold compares to other stores of value, including Bitcoin- Key factors driving portfolio reallocations toward gold- What to look for when evaluating gold exploration projects in today’s market- The pros and cons of investing in physical gold, ETFs, and exploration companiesAttendees will also have the opportunity to participate in a live Q&A session with the panelists.To register for this exclusive live event, visit: https://globalonemedia.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_LEOWtZK5TXCboR3PdE4waQ Slots are limited, so early registration is encouraged.About investorTVinvestorTV is a premier digital platform for industry experts and corporate leaders to explore how key forces shaping the 21st-century economy impact investment decisions. Live interactive conversations provide viewers with exclusive insights and actionable strategies. Launched by Global One Media to empower viewers with free, high-quality investment insights, the platform also connects CEOs and institutional investors to explore the collaborations needed for next-generation innovations. More information at www.investor-television.com About Global One MediaGlobal One Media is a full-service investor-focused digital marketing agency solving the needs of publicly traded companies. We deliver creative and effective solutions for digital market awareness and brand positioning across all industries, specializing in content creation and investor engagement for listed and pre-IPO companies. Leveraging our Stocks To Watch network and community-driven channels, we help public companies dominate their sector amid the digital and social media landscape, tell their story in an engaging manner, and reach millions of investors around the world. More information at www.globalonemedia.com Stay connected with investorTV and access the latest content and events through their website and social media channels:- YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@InvestorTelevision - TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@investor.tv - Twitter: https://twitter.com/_investortv - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/_investortv/ - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/investortelevision - LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/investor-tv/

