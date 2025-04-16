investorTV to Host Live Panel Discussion: 'Wired for Growth: Investing in Copper' on April 17, 2025

Wired for Growth: Investing in Copper

Industry leaders weigh in on copper’s price volatility, supply concerns, and future-facing mining technologies.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- investorTV , a digital platform powered by Global One Media that brings together industry experts, corporate leaders, and investment professionals for live panel discussions on key market topics, is pleased to announce its upcoming live webinar, “Wired for Growth: Investing in Copper,” taking place April 17, 2025 at 10 AM ET (4 PM CET).This live panel will feature leaders from the mining industry who will discuss the factors shaping copper’s future and what they mean for investors. Moderated by media veteran Michael Switow, the panel includes:- Elmer B. Stewart, Chair, President, and CEO of Copper Fox Metals (TSXV: CUU | OTCQX: CPFXF | FSE: HPU)- Jon Franklin, Geologist and Director at Euro Mining/Nordic Mineral- Giulio T. Bonifacio, Executive Chair and CEO of Alta Copper Corp. (TSX: ATCU | OTCQX: ATCUF | BVL: ATCU)- Peter George, Executive Director of Arctic Minerals (STO: ARCT)The copper sector has recently experienced heightened volatility— and with trade tensions, supply gap warnings, and technological shifts on the horizon, the stage is set for a timely discussion. Key themes that will be explored include:- Copper’s recent V-shaped price recovery, trade war dynamics, and the implications for global markets- The outlook on a potential copper supply gap and whether copper scrap can meaningfully close it- Government actions that could support high-potential exploration companies- How companies like Alta Copper, Copper Fox, and Arctic Minerals are fast-tracking priority projects- Risks impacting copper prices, from China’s industrial slowdown to global inventory levels- The evolution of mining technologies, including the role of AI in improving efficiency and reducing environmental impactAttendees will also have the opportunity to participate in a live Q&A session with the panelists.To register for this exclusive live event, visit: https://globalonemedia.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_rHwHOS1xSEq4SzFCY9iAzw#/registration Slots are limited, so early registration is encouraged.About investorTVinvestorTV is a premier digital platform for industry experts and corporate leaders to explore how key forces shaping the 21st-century economy impact investment decisions. Live interactive conversations provide viewers with exclusive insights and actionable strategies. Launched by Global One Media to empower viewers with free, high-quality investment insights, the platform also connects CEOs and institutional investors to explore the collaborations needed for next-generation innovations. More information at www.investor-television.com About Global One MediaGlobal One Media is a full-service investor-focused digital marketing agency solving the needs of publicly traded companies. We deliver creative and effective solutions for digital market awareness and brand positioning across all industries, specializing in content creation and investor engagement for listed and pre-IPO companies. Leveraging our Stocks To Watch network and community-driven channels, we help public companies dominate their sector amid the digital and social media landscape, tell their story in an engaging manner, and reach millions of investors around the world. More information at www.globalonemedia.com Stay connected with investorTV and access the latest content and events through their website and social media channels:- YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@InvestorTelevision - TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@investor.tv - Twitter: https://twitter.com/_investortv - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/_investortv/ - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/investortelevision - LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/investor-tv/

