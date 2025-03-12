investorTV to Host Live Panel: "Women in Mining: Leadership, Innovation, and the Future of Resources" on March 14, 2025

Women in Mining: Leadership, Innovation, and the Future of Resources

This live panel will feature female mining executives who will share insights on leadership, innovation, and strategies for increasing women's participation.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- investorTV , a digital platform powered by Global One Media that brings together industry experts, corporate leaders, and investment professionals for live panel discussions on key market topics, announces its upcoming live panel discussion, "Women in Mining: Leadership, Innovation, and the Future of Resources." Scheduled for March 14, 2025, at 11 AM EST (5 PM CET), in celebration of International Women's Month, this exclusive panel discussion will feature accomplished female executives who are reshaping the mining industry through their leadership and innovation.The hour-long event will be moderated by Ashleigh Barry, an Emmy Award-winning journalist with extensive experience covering the resource sector. The distinguished panel includes:- Cybill Tsung, CFO of Highland Copper (TSXV: HI | OTCQB: HDSRF)- Delayne Weeks, CEO of Angkor Resources (TSXV: ANK | OTCQB: ANKOF)- Michelle DeCecco, Vice President and COO of Lithium Chile (TSXV: LITH | OTCQB: LTMCF)- Noora Ahola, President and CEO of Mawson Finland (TSXV: MFL)They will explore critical topics in the mining sector, with a focus on women's leadership and participation, including:- The progress of gender diversity in mining and strategies to accelerate inclusion- Regional variations in attitudes and opportunities for women in mining between developed and developing nations and approaches to overcoming cultural barriers- The impact of hiring practices on diversity and methods to address unconscious bias in recruitment- Skills development initiatives to bridge gaps and create pathways for women in mining careers- The business case for diversity, examining how women's participation affects corporate performance, decision-making, and innovation in the resource sector“As we celebrate International Women’s Month, it’s crucial to spotlight the trailblazing women who are shaping the future of the mining and metals sector. This panel brings together industry leaders who have not only broken barriers but also driving innovation and long-term value for investors. I’m honored to host this important conversation on InvestorTV, where we’ll explore the evolving landscape of mining, the opportunities ahead, and why diversity in leadership matters now more than ever," Ashleigh Barry remarked.Attendees will gain valuable insights about the challenges and opportunities for women in mining, as well as have the opportunity to ask questions and engage directly with the panelists during the Q&A session.To secure your spot for this live panel discussion, register here: https://globalonemedia.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_R4f7MJudTmOlZQHD_s3tUg#/registration Slots are limited, so early registration is encouraged.About investorTVinvestorTV is a premier digital platform for industry experts and corporate leaders to explore how key forces shaping the 21st-century economy impact investment decisions. Live interactive conversations provide viewers with exclusive insights and actionable strategies. Launched by Global One Media to empower viewers with free, high-quality investment insights, the platform also connects CEOs and institutional investors to explore the collaborations needed for next-generation innovations. More information at www.investor-television.com About Global One MediaGlobal One Media is a full-service investor-focused digital marketing agency solving the needs of publicly traded companies. We deliver creative and effective solutions for digital market awareness and brand positioning across all industries, specializing in content creation and investor engagement for listed and pre-IPO companies. Leveraging our Stocks To Watch network and community-driven channels, we help public companies dominate their sector amid the digital and social media landscape, tell their story in an engaging manner, and reach millions of investors around the world. More information at www.globalonemedia.com Stay connected with investorTV and access the latest content and events through their website and social media channels:YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@InvestorTelevision TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@investor.tv Twitter: https://twitter.com/_investortv Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/_investortv/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/investortelevision LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/investor-tv/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.