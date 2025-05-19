DBA GROUP AT DCD CONNECT IN MADRID WITH 30 YEARS OF KNOW

DBA announces announces its participation DBA ANNOUNCES announces its participation DBA ANNOUNCES ITS PARTICIPATION IN DCD CONNECT IN MADRID

'We are at DCD Connect to explore new opportunities' explains Raffaele De Bettin, CEO of DBA Group” — Raffaele De Bettin CEO DBA Group

TREVISO, ITALY, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DBA, 30 years of activity in the design and implementation of Data Centers and Edge & PoP In Italy and abroad, arrives in Madrid to participate in the 2025 edition of Dcd Connect, May 20 and 21, alongside Proyectos IFG, a Spanish company that recently joined the Group.The event in the Spanish capital this year will attract more than 1,700 industry players experienced in the design, construction and management of next-generation data centers. Several players involved in major projects related to the data center sector will be present with the aim of creating partnerships and collaboration opportunities.DBA will present itself by bringing to Spain “a proven approach, the ability to follow customers wherever they operate, and an advanced design vision,” they emphasize from the Group's headquarters. DCD Connect will be “the ideal opportunity to meet Proyectos IFG's historical clients, to tell them about the value of integrating with DBA and the concrete advantages that come with it: greater solidity, more resources, a BIM-only approach and a highly specialized technical team.”The profile of the interlocutors who have announced their presence at DCD Connect also allows DBA “to explore new opportunities,” explains Raffaele De Bettin, CEO of DBA Group, "to learn more about the regulatory and infrastructural specificities of the local market and to understand the direction in which edge network adoption is moving in Spain. Above all he conclude, ”the goal is to continue to build relationships, understand the needs of stakeholders and thus anticipate the challenges of the future”.DBA Group, an independent holding company, specializes in providing consulting, architecture, engineering, project management and ICT solutions services focused on the life cycle management of mission critical works and infrastructure. Since 1995, it has designed otre 550 Mw, built more than 120 data centers and 800 Edge & PoP in 9 countries. The Spanish company Proyectos IFG, upon joining the Group, brought with it the experience of more than 25 years in engineering project development and services related to data centers and data processing.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.