Colfax-Butler-Saunders Problem-Solving Court Graduation

The Colfax-Butler-Saunders Problem-Solving Court celebrated the graduation of Corrie, Jason, and Jordan at the Saunders County Courthouse in Wahoo on April 22, 2025. Judge Tina Marroquin presided over the ceremony. In attendance were Colfax-Butler-Saunders County Board Members, Probation Administration, District 5 Probation staff, and friends and families of the graduates.

For problem-solving court graduates, the ceremony marks the culmination of an intensive program that combines comprehensive behavioral health treatment, intensive community supervision, and full accountability.

Problem-Solving Courts are an alternate route through the criminal justice system for nonviolent drug-related offenders, utilizing a specialized team process that functions within the existing court structure. The courts are designed to reduce recidivism and substance use among individuals with substance use disorders. In addition, the court aims to protect public safety and increase the participant's likelihood of successful rehabilitation by utilizing validated risk and need assessments, early and individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent and random chemical testing, incentives, sanctions, and other rehabilitative ancillary services.

