Influence Society Publishes Q2 Edition of Societies Quarterly for Visionary Hoteliers

A Visionary Guide for Extraordinary Hospitality Brands

Second issue explores AI, design, and culture shifts reshaping hospitality's creative edge

This issue invites readers to pause, question what really matters, and lead with vision rather than react to noise.” — Sébastien Félix, Founder and CEO of Influence Society

PARIS, FRANCE, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influence Society, a creative agency serving leading hospitality brands, has released the second edition of its curated trend guide, Societies Quarterly. Designed for hoteliers, marketers, and tastemakers, the Q2 2025 issue explores the most compelling intersections of design, AI, culture, and technology influencing the hospitality landscape. With contributions ranging from generative AI’s role in emotional branding to the evolution of design-led hotel spaces, the 31-page publication offers forward-looking inspiration for brands seeking to stay culturally relevant and creatively distinctive.Positioned as both a strategic benchmark and visual mood board, Societies Quarterly provides insights for hotel marketers, designers, and operators navigating a fast-changing landscape. From architectural acoustics and experimental fashion to luxury product collaborations and AI-powered personalization, Influence Society makes the case that what will truly differentiate brands is not access to tools, it is taste, intuition, and the ability to connect emotionally with audiences.“Societies Quarterly isn’t about trends for trend’s sake—it’s about helping hotels think creatively and act confidently in a rapidly evolving world,” said Sébastien Félix, Founder and CEO of Influence Society. “Great design and storytelling are now table stakes. What sets hospitality brands apart is how they choose, combine, and communicate these ideas.”Among the highlights of the Q2 issue are features on Tomu’s modular approach to hospitality architecture, the evolution of Air France’s La Première as a symbol of design-led luxury, and commentary on how connection is becoming the new luxury currency, as demonstrated by brands like Celine and Four Seasons who are reimagining the role of community in the guest experience. Insightful yet accessible, each edition of Societies offers original takes as well as curated links for further exploration.“Our goal with each edition is to spark not only inspiration but meaningful reflection on where hospitality is headed,” Félix added. “This issue invites readers to pause, question what really matters, and lead with vision rather than react to noise.”Published quarterly, Societies is an invitation to dialogue. Influence Society welcomes contributions, signals, and stories from within the industry. Readers can access the full publication, complete with source links and references, via the agency’s website or through this download the second edition link.ABOUT INFLUENCE SOCIETYInfluence Society is a creative agency at the intersection of design, technology, and hospitality. Helping extraordinary hotels craft compelling brand narratives, blending aesthetics with cutting-edge digital strategies to shape the future of hospitality. Through visionary storytelling, innovative marketing, and deep industry expertise, the agency empowers hotels to stay ahead in an ever-evolving landscape. For more information about Influence Society, visit www.influence-society.com

