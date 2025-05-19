BB Energy launches Company Profile 2025

BB Energy Company Profile

BB Energy's Company Profile provides in depth insights into the company’s performance across its trading, downstream and renewables businesses in 2024.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BB Energy today launches its Annual Company Profile detailing its financial and business performance in 2024. The results show the company traded 33 million metric tonnes of crude oil and petroleum products and expanded its Liquid Gas offer while continuing to invest in renewable power projects.In the past year BB Energy delivered solid results with a turnover of almost US$ 23 billion and a gross profit of US$ 298 million. This performance was underpinned by the strong relationships with financial partners. BB Energy now works with 46 financial institutions around the world with a record liquidity of US$ 5.5 billion across bilateral trade finance lines, structured facilities, and corporate facilities.At the same time, BB Energy is aware the commodities industry is changing and a key focus in 2024 was been strengthen the company by laying the foundations for future growth, making changes where they are needed and building a strong team with the right skillset.Highlights in the report include:Revenues of US$ 22.89 billion, up from US$18.5 billion in 2023Traded Volumes of 33 million metric tonnes, up 32 percent since 2023Strategy update focused on geographic expansion, product and business diversification & preparation for the future of energyBreakdown of products traded, including increases in transition fuels such as LPG and LNGESG materiality analysis & Greenhouse Gas emissions data

