Nasscom GCC Summit 2025 Concludes Successfully, Spotlighting the Future of Global Capability Centers

Nitin Panicker, VP Growth & Sales, India & Middle East, ProHance at Nasscom GCC Summit 2025 Team ProHance at Nasscom GCC Summit 2025 Kishore Reddy, Co-founder, ProHance at Nasscom GCC Summit 2025

Nasscom GCC Summit 2025 brought together 1,300+ leaders and 80+ speakers to explore the future of Global Capability Centers.

HYDERABAD, TELENGANA, INDIA, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 15th edition of the Nasscom GCC Summit 2025 held recently, brought together over 1,300 global leaders, 80+ visionary speakers, and 30+ dynamic sessions that explored transformative ideas shaping the future of Global Capability Centers (GCCs).This year’s summit served as a high-energy convergence of the world's top thought leaders, innovators, and strategists. From 11 insightful roundtables to 40 cutting-edge startups showcased at the Tech Café, the platform delivered high-impact conversations and deep dives into the next chapter of GCC evolution.Key highlights included:* Exclusive report launches unveiling the latest industry trends and future-readiness roadmaps* A lineup of bold, future-forward keynotes and panels addressing AI, digital transformation, talent strategy, and sustainability ProHance sponsored and was an active participant at this year’s Summit, where the conversations revolved around the evolution of Global Capability Centers into strategic value hubs.ProHance's delegates — Kishore Reddy, Nitin Panicker, Srikanth Edamakanti, and Arti Goyal — engaged with thought leaders, to showcase how ProHance is enabling the next frontier of workforce intelligence, and connect with forward-thinking enterprises shaping the future of work.From powerful discussions on productivity analytics to deep dives at the ProHance booth on real-time visibility, AI-driven transformation, and operational agility, this summit was a true convergence of insight and innovation.ABOUT PROHANCE: Empower your organization with ProHance’s comprehensive suite of tools and capabilities, designed to elevate productivity, enforce compliance, streamline costs, amplify customer satisfaction, fuel data driven strategies, and seamlessly adapt to dynamic business landscapes. Currently used by over 400,000 plus users in 25 countries; harnessing ProHance propels your organization towards unparalleled strategic success, effortlessly achieving key organizational objectives. ProHance has been recognised a Major Contender in the Everest Group People Analytics Platforms PEAK MatrixAssessment 2025.For more information, follow us on LinkedIn or log onto www.prohance.net

