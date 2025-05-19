CHUWI AuBox i9-13900HK Mini PC Launched with Intel Core i9, Thunderbolt 4, and Windows 11 Pro

SHENZHEN, 广东省, CHINA, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CHUWI has officially unveiled the AuBox i9-13900HK, a high-performance mini PC powered by Intel's 13th Gen Core i9-13900HK processor. Designed for power users, gamers, and content creators, this compact powerhouse supports 8K displays, Thunderbolt 4, and Windows 11 Pro, delivering an unmatched desktop experience in a small form factor.

Uncompromising Performance in a Compact Design:

At the heart of the AuBox i9-13900HK gaming mini PC is the 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HK processor, featuring 14 cores, 20 threads, and a max turbo frequency of 5.4GHz. This new powerhouse ensures smooth multitasking, gaming, photo/video editing, and content creation with blazing-fast responsiveness. Its integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics eligible (96EUs, 1.5GHz) enhances gaming and streaming experiences.

Next-Level Connectivity with Thunderbolt 4:

For the first time in the AuBox series, Thunderbolt 4 enables 40Gbps data transfer, PD charging, and 4K@144Hz output. The AuBox i9-13900HK supports quad 4K display setups via Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, HDMI 2.1, and DisplayPort 1.4, with 8K@60Hz output available via DP 1.4—perfect for productivity and immersive entertainment.

Optimized Cooling for Maximum Performance:

Engineered with a 65W TDP cooling system, the AuBox i9-13900HK ensures stable performance under heavy workloads while maintaining low noise levels.

Preloaded with Windows 11 Pro (24H2):

Pre-installed with Windows 11 Pro version 24H2, the latest AuBox offers an optimized and secure operating system that enhances boot times, battery life, and overall productivity, making it ideal for both work and play.

Versatile Expandability & Seamless Connectivity:

Measuring 15.4 x 15.2 x 4.5 cm, the VESA-mountable AuBox i9-13900HK comes with 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB PCIe 3.0 SSD, upgradeable to 64GB RAM and 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD.

With 12 ports, including Thunderbolt 4, full-featured USB Type-C, three USB 3.2 Type-A, dual 2.5Gbps Ethernet, DP 1.4, and HDMI 2.1 TMDS, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2, the AuBox i9-13900HK ensures seamless connectivity.

Availability:

The CHUWI AuBox with Intel Core i9-13900HK is now available on CHUWI's official website.

About CHUWI:

Founded in 2004, CHUWI is a global technology brand committed to providing innovative, high-quality electronic products at affordable prices, making technology accessible and enjoyable for everyone. The company adheres to the philosophy of "Smart Technology, Smart Life," continuously innovating and pushing boundaries to provide users with unprecedented digital experiences at prices that won't break the bank. To learn more about CHUWI and its range of products, please visit www.chuwi.com.

Meet the All-New CHUWI AuBox i9-13900HK 8K Gaming Mini PC: Intel Core i9-13900HK & Thunderbolt 4

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.