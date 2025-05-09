CHUWI Launches GameBook: A Flagship Gaming Laptop with AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX & NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti

SHENZHEN, 广东省, CHINA, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CHUWI, a global leader in innovative computing devices, has officially launched the GameBook, a high-performance flagship gaming laptop designed for gamers, creators, and power users seeking elite computing power, next-gen graphics, and uncompromising speed. Equipped with top-tier components, a lightning-fast display, and future-ready expandability, the GameBook sets a new standard for performance-oriented laptops.

Flagship Performance with AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX:

At the heart of the CHUWI GameBook lies the AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX processor, featuring the latest Zen 5 architecture, 16 cores, 32 threads, and a max turbo frequency of 5.4GHz. With 64MB of L3 cache and up to 55W TDP, this processor handles AAA gaming, multitasking, and content creation with exceptional fluidity and responsiveness. Originally announced at CES 2025, the 9955HX is among the most powerful mobile processors.

Game-Changing Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti:

CHUWI elevates performance to the next level with the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU—unveiled at CES 2025. Designed for gamers, creators, and AI innovators, this powerhouse features 12GB of next-gen GDDR7 VRAM, a 140W TGP, full ray tracing support, and an incredible 1406 AI TOPS for next-level visual fidelity and AI acceleration.

Powered by NVIDIA’s revolutionary Blackwell RTX architecture, the RTX 5070 Ti brings DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation to the forefront—delivering ultra-smooth gameplay and cinematic realism. Experience stunning performance in top-tier titles like Alan Wake 2, Black Myth: Wukong, and Cyberpunk 2077—maxed out with full ray tracing at 2560x1440 up to 191 FPS, and at 4K up to 149 FPS.

16-Inch 2.5K 300Hz Display:

The GameBook sports a vibrant 16-inch 2.5K WQXGA (2560×1600) IPS display with a 300Hz refresh rate, 100% sRGB color gamut, 500 nits maximum brightness, and a 16:10 aspect ratio. This high-performance display offers a balance of clarity, color accuracy, and speed, ideal for both competitive gaming and professional-grade creative work.

Future-Proof Memory and Storage:

Memory and storage configurations are equally impressive. CHUWI equips the GameBook with 32GB DDR5 5600MHz RAM (expandable to 64GB) and a 1TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD storage, ensuring rapid multitasking and ample space for large game files or creative projects. Dual M.2 2280 slots offer expansion support, with one slot supporting PCIe 5.0 for ultra-fast future upgrades.

Advanced Thermal Management;

To maintain peak performance under sustained loads, the GameBook utilizes a next-level thermal solution, including dual fans and three heat pipes. Backed by a 77.77Wh battery and support for 140W USB-C PD fast charging, it is engineered for uninterrupted gaming and production sessions. A 250W power adapter is included for maximum power delivery.

Premium Build and User Experience:

The full-sized keyboard includes per-key RGB lighting, a numeric keypad, and a generously sized touchpad for comfortable use. A 2MP IR camera with a physical privacy shutter adds enhanced security for video conferencing.

Top-Tier Connectivity and I/O:

Connectivity is optimized with Wi-Fi 6E, 2.5Gb Ethernet, and Bluetooth 5.2, accompanied by a comprehensive array of I/O ports designed to meet modern demands: the left side features a 2.5G RJ45 port, USB-C (PD 100W), USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, and a 3.5mm audio jack; the rear includes a USB-C (PD 140W), DC-in, Mini DisplayPort, and HDMI 2.1; while the right side offers two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports and a lock slot.

Windows 11 Pro Pre-Installed:

Pre-installed with Windows 11 Pro, the GameBook is tailored not just for gaming, but also for creators and professionals requiring advanced hardware in a sleek chassis. The combination of high refresh rate visuals, RTX-grade ray tracing, powerful multi-core processing, and a premium build makes it suitable for both high-performance work and entertainment.

Availability:

The CHUWI GameBook with AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX is now available on CHUWI's official website.

About CHUWI:

Founded in 2004, CHUWI is a global technology brand committed to providing innovative, high-quality electronic products at affordable prices, making technology accessible and enjoyable for everyone. The company adheres to the philosophy of "Smart Technology, Smart Life," continuously innovating and pushing boundaries to provide users with unprecedented digital experiences at prices that won't break the bank. To learn more about CHUWI and its range of products, please visit www.chuwi.com.



Meet CHUWI GameBook with AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX & NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti

