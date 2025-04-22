CHUWI CoreBook X 2K Laptop Launched with Intel Core i9-13900HK, 32GB RAM, and 1TB Storage

SHENZHEN, 广东省, CHINA, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CHUWI, a global leader in innovative laptops, takes the CoreBook X lineup to the next level. CHUWI introduces a high-performance Intel Core i9 processor, expanded RAM, and enhanced storage, making it a powerhouse for productivity. This marks CHUWI's first-ever i9 laptop, 32GB memory laptop, and 1TB storage laptop—all combined into one ultimate powerhouse. While boosting its capabilities, the CoreBook X i9-13900HK laptop retains its sleek design and stunning 2K IPS display. The CHUWI CoreBook X with Intel Core i9-13900HK is now available on CHUWI's official website.

Power-Packed Performance:

Powering the new and updated CHUWI CoreBook X 2K laptop is the powerful Intel Core i9-13900HK processor with 14 cores, 20 threads, and clock speeds of up to 5.4 GHz, stepping up performance to a whole new level. Paired with the integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics eligible laptop GPU, it offers sharp visuals for gaming, streaming, and content creation.

Ample Memory and Storage:

Out of the box, the high-performance CoreBook X i9-13900HK comes with 32GB DDR4 RAM (up from 16GB in the previous model) and a whopping 1TB PCIe SSD storage. This ensures lightning-fast performance and ample space for all your files and applications.

For even greater expandability, it features dual-channel SO-DIMM memory slots supporting up to 96GB RAM and an M.2 2280 PCIe SSD slot for future storage upgrades. A detachable bottom cover allows for quick memory upgrades without removing the entire back panel.

Vibrant 2K Display:

The 14-inch 2K IPS display (2160 × 1440 resolution) boasts a 3:2 aspect ratio and 85% screen-to-body ratio, providing an immersive viewing experience. With 100% sRGB color accuracy, it’s perfect for photo editing, video production, and creative tasks.

Sleek, Lightweight, and Portable:

Despite its power, the CoreBook X i9-13900HK remains incredibly portable. Weighing just 1.4 kg and measuring only 10.9mm at its thinnest point, it’s built for users on the go. The 5.8-inch PTP touchpad, backlit keyboard, and borderless design enhance usability and aesthetics.

Long-Lasting Battery with Fast Charging:

The 46.2Wh lithium-ion battery delivers up to 8 hours of usage, and with USB-C rapid charging, you can reach 60% charge in just one hour—perfect for extended work sessions and travel.

Windows 11 Pre-Installed:

Pre-installed with Windows 11, the CoreBook X i9-13900HK offers faster boot times, improved battery efficiency, and enhanced security, ensuring a seamless user experience.

Exceptional Heat Dissipation:

The powerful Intel Core i9-13900HK laptop's advanced cooling system, featuring dual copper pipes and a dedicated fan, efficiently dissipates heat, maintaining peak performance even under heavy workloads.

Seamless Connectivity:

To ensure seamless connectivity the CoreBook X i9-13900HK features Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 technology. Its main I/O ports include a full-featured USB-C port, dual USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI port, a microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack. With these ports, your connectivity needs are all accounted for to enable you to get more productive at work, in school, or while gaming.

The Perfect Balance of Power and Portability:

The CHUWI CoreBook X i9-13900HK is the ideal choice for professionals, creators, and power users looking for top-tier performance in a portable package.

Specifications:

Model: CoreBook X i9-13900HK

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Display: 14-inch, 2K (2160×1440) IPS, 3:2

CPU: Intel Core i9-13900HK (14 Cores, 20 Threads, 24 MB Intel Smart Cache, up to 5.4 GHz)"

GPU: Intel Iris Xe Graphics eligible (1.5 GHz Max Dynamic Frequency, 96 Execution Units)"

Memory: 2×16GB DDR4 3200MHz (Dual-channel SO-DIMM Slots, Expandable up to 96GB)"

Storage: 1TB PCIe SSD (1× M.2 2280 PCIe SSD Slot, Expandable)"

Battery: 46.2 Wh (11.55V/4000mAh)

I/O Ports:

1× Full-featured USB 3.0 Type-C Port

2× USB 3.0 Type-A Ports

1× HDMI 1.4 Port

1× 3.5mm Audio Jack

1× TF Card Slot

1× DC-In Jack"

Wireless Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2

Webcam: 1 MP Front Camera

Power Adapter: 19V/3.42A Power Adapter

Size: 310 × 229.5 × 17.25 mm

Weight: About 1400g



About CHUWI:

Founded in 2004, CHUWI is a global technology brand committed to providing innovative, high-quality electronic products at affordable prices, making technology accessible and enjoyable for everyone. The company adheres to the philosophy of "Smart Technology, Smart Life," continuously innovating and pushing boundaries to provide users with unprecedented digital experiences at prices that won't break the bank. To learn more about CHUWI and its range of products, please visit www.chuwi.com.

