BLUETTI Unveils Apex 300: A Dual-Voltage Energy Solution for Emergency and Mobile Power

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BLUETTI , a global leader in clean energy storage, today launches its game-changing Apex 300 on Indiegogo - a first-ever versatile power station with 12kW bypass, 0ms UPS, and dual-voltage output. Designed for ultimate flexibility, the Apex 300 supports a wide range of accessories, making it ideal for home backup, RV travel, off-grid living, and more.A Versatile Power Solution for Every SituationWith a powerful 2,764.8Wh battery and a 3,840W inverter, the Apex 300 delivers dual-voltage power (120V & 240V) to run most household appliances. As the industry-first portable power station with a 12kW bypass and 0ms UPS, it allows whole-home essential backup with minimal installation and costs. Despite its robust performance, it remains transportable at 83.78 lbs and draws only 20W when idle.Scalability is a key advantage, allowing up to three units in parallel for a massive 11.52kW output, 58kWh capacity, and 30kW solar input—enough to power entire homes and remote workspaces.Reliable Backup Power for HomesWith the Extreme Weather Alert feature, the Apex 300 gets homes ready for upcoming power failures. When integrated into homes via a Reliance Sub Panel or the AT1 Smart Distribution Panel, it automatically backs up essential appliances. During extended blackouts, it can even black start 120V or 240V gas generators for recharging.Maximizing solar energy with the 500V/4,000W SolarX 4K Solar Charge Controller, the Apex 300 ensures a fast 2-year payback. In a parallel system via Hub A1, it takes in a maximum of 30kW solar, helping homeowners reduce energy costs and achieve true solar self-sufficiency.Portable Power Supply for RV and Off-Grid LivingBuilt for adventurers and off-grid pioneers, the Apex 300 delivers plug-and-play power for your wildest expeditions. It charges essentials and even RVs via the 30A and 50A ports. To power DC devices like laptops and car fridges, users can pair it with a Hub D1, which provides 700W DC output across seven versatile ports, including a 50A Anderson port. Recharging off the grid is equally flexible, via EV stations, generators, solar panels, or vehicles using the Charger 1 Alternator Charger.Pricing and AvailabilityLaunching on Indiegogo on May 20, Secure your super early bird offer on the Apex 300 + B300K bundle for just $1,999 USD (tax included) – limited quantities, don’t miss out!About BLUETTIAs a technology pioneer in clean energy, BLUETTI provides affordable clean energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use. Through initiatives like the LAAF (Lighting An African Family) program, BLUETTI aims to power 1 million African families in off-grid areas. Focusing on innovation and customer needs, BLUETTI has become a trusted industry leader in over 110 countries and regions.

