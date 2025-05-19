PB5star 'Pop-Up' Coming to the 2025 APP New York City Open

PB5star is synonymous with performance technology and style in pickleball gear

NY, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PB5star, is thrilled to announce its exciting pop-up presence at the renowned 2025 Zimmer Biomet APP New York City Open. Taking place from May 20-25 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, this prestigious event marks PB5star's commitment to bringing technology infused footwear, apparel, and gear to the heart of the pickleball community. As the APP Tour's second Major tournament of the year, the New York City Open promises thrilling matches and an energetic atmosphere.

“We’re excited to connect with the pickleball community at such an iconic venue,” said Angela Caltagirone, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer at PB5star. “Our pop-up will give players and fans a chance to engage with PB5star as the premier choice for those who want to play with confidence and style.”

The APP New York City Open is a USA Pickleball Golden Ticket event with attendees experiencing the event and also having the opportunity to immerse themselves in New York City's vibrant culture, from the Queens Night Market to the nearby attractions of Manhattan.

PB5star invites pickleball enthusiasts and players to join in and discover PB5star men’s and women’s pickleball gear and celebrate the sport that brings communities together and fosters the connections on and off the court.

ABOUT PB5STAR:

PB5star is a premier pickleball footwear, apparel, and game gear company dedicated to providing high-quality, stylish, and performance-driven footwear and clothing for pickleball enthusiasts. Our mission is to help players feel amazing, look incredible, and play better than ever. PB5star combines innovative design with premium materials and 30 years of bio-mechanic expertise to create stellar footwear. We’re proud to support the sport at every level—from grassroots events at local clubs to major leagues. We’re also engaged with the APP Collegiate League, PPA World Championship, and local NPL teams. Whether you're a seasoned player or new to the game, PB5star offers performance footwear and apparel that boosts your confidence and enhances your playing experience.

