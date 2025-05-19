Audit Advisory for Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Adams
|Adams Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Allen
|Lima-Allen County Regional Planning Commission
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ashtabula
|Lenox Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Austinburg Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Geneva Union Cemetery District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Athens
|Athens County Public Libraries
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Belmont
|Wheeling Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Butler
|Richard Allen Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Coshocton
|Jefferson Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Mill Creek Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Darke
|Village of Versailles
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Delaware
|Community Improvement Corporation of Delaware, Ohio
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Erie
|Berlin Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Franklin
|Columbus Global Family Care, LLC
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Greene
|Beacon Specialized Living Ohio, Inc. dba Beacon Graceland
4/24/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Hamilton
|Montgomery Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Regeneration Avondale Elementary
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Hancock
|Cass Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Appleseed Joint Ambulance District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Hancock County Educational Service Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Orange Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Lawrence
|Lawrence County Agricultural Society
12/1/2022 TO 11/30/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Lorain
|South Lorain County Ambulance District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Columbia Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Montgomery
|Miami Valley Fire/Emergency Medical Services Alliance
10/1/2023 TO 9/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Muskingum
|Rich Hill Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Muskingum County Convention Facilities Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Madison Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Pickaway
|Pickaway County Family and Children First Council
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Full Circle Recovery of Circleville, LLC dba Hope Valley Recovery
6/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Preble
|Eaton Community School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Summit
|Hudson Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Woodridge Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cuyahoga Falls City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|Trumbull
|Fowler Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Union
|Council for Union County Families
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Warren
|Turtlecreek-Monroe Raceway Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Washington
|Marietta-Washington County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
