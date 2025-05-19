Submit Release
News Search

There were 612 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,976 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Adams Adams Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Allen Lima-Allen County Regional Planning Commission
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Ashtabula Lenox Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Austinburg Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Geneva Union Cemetery District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Athens Athens County Public Libraries
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Belmont Wheeling Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Butler Richard Allen Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Coshocton Jefferson Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Mill Creek Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Darke Village of Versailles
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Delaware Community Improvement Corporation of Delaware, Ohio
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Erie Berlin Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Franklin Columbus Global Family Care, LLC
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023		 Compliance Examination MED
Greene Beacon Specialized Living Ohio, Inc. dba Beacon Graceland
4/24/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Hamilton Montgomery Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Regeneration Avondale Elementary
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Hancock Cass Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Appleseed Joint Ambulance District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Hancock County Educational Service Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Orange Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Lawrence Lawrence County Agricultural Society
12/1/2022 TO 11/30/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Lorain South Lorain County Ambulance District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Columbia Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Montgomery Miami Valley Fire/Emergency Medical Services Alliance
10/1/2023 TO 9/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Muskingum Rich Hill Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Muskingum County Convention Facilities Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Madison Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Pickaway Pickaway County Family and Children First Council
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Full Circle Recovery of Circleville, LLC dba Hope Valley Recovery
6/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Compliance Examination MED
Preble Eaton Community School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Summit Hudson Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Woodridge Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Cuyahoga Falls City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Trumbull Fowler Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit FFR
Union Council for Union County Families
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Warren Turtlecreek-Monroe Raceway Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Washington Marietta-Washington County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more