Audit Advisory for Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Adams Adams Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Allen Lima-Allen County Regional Planning Commission

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Ashtabula Lenox Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Austinburg Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Geneva Union Cemetery District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Athens Athens County Public Libraries

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Belmont Wheeling Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Butler Richard Allen Academy

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Coshocton Jefferson Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Mill Creek Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Darke Village of Versailles

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Delaware Community Improvement Corporation of Delaware, Ohio

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Erie Berlin Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Franklin Columbus Global Family Care, LLC

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023 Compliance Examination MED

Greene Beacon Specialized Living Ohio, Inc. dba Beacon Graceland

4/24/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Hamilton Montgomery Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Regeneration Avondale Elementary

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Hancock Cass Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Appleseed Joint Ambulance District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Hancock County Educational Service Center

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Orange Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Lawrence Lawrence County Agricultural Society

12/1/2022 TO 11/30/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Lorain South Lorain County Ambulance District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Columbia Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Montgomery Miami Valley Fire/Emergency Medical Services Alliance

10/1/2023 TO 9/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Muskingum Rich Hill Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Muskingum County Convention Facilities Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Madison Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Pickaway Pickaway County Family and Children First Council

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Full Circle Recovery of Circleville, LLC dba Hope Valley Recovery

6/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Compliance Examination MED

Preble Eaton Community School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Summit Hudson Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Woodridge Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Cuyahoga Falls City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

Trumbull Fowler Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit FFR

Union Council for Union County Families

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Warren Turtlecreek-Monroe Raceway Joint Economic Development District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Washington Marietta-Washington County Convention and Visitors Bureau

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures