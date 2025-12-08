Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 09, 2025

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, December 09, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Butler Hamilton - Indian Springs Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Champaign Champaign County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Cuyahoga Brooklyn Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Defiance Defiance County Landfill
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Delaware Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Franklin Blendon Westerville Joint Economic Development Zone
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Fulton City of Wauseon
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Hamilton Village of Golf Manor
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Henry City of Napoleon
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Holmes Holmes County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Holmes County Airport Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Holmes County Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Holmes County Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Lake Lake Metropolitan Housing Authority
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Licking Etna-Reynoldsburg Joint Economic Development District-3
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Etna-Reynoldsburg Joint Economic Development District- 4
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Medina City of Wadsworth
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Meigs Village of Syracuse
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Muskingum Village of South Zanesville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Noble Noble Metropolitan Housing Authority
4/1/2024 TO 3/31/2025		 Financial Audit
Pickaway Southwest Pickaway Fire District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Pike South Central Ohio Computer Association Regional Council of Governments
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024		 Basic Audit
Portage Portage County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Preble Preble County District Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Summit Richfield Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Trumbull Village of Yankee Lake
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Tuscarawas Tuscarawas County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Oxford Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures

