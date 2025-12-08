Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 09, 2025
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, December 09, 2025.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Butler
|Hamilton - Indian Springs Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Champaign
|Champaign County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Cuyahoga
|Brooklyn Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Defiance
|Defiance County Landfill
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Delaware Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Franklin
|Blendon Westerville Joint Economic Development Zone
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Fulton
|City of Wauseon
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Hamilton
|Village of Golf Manor
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Henry
|City of Napoleon
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Holmes
|Holmes County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Holmes County Airport Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|Holmes County Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|Holmes County Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Lake
|Lake Metropolitan Housing Authority
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Licking
|Etna-Reynoldsburg Joint Economic Development District-3
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Etna-Reynoldsburg Joint Economic Development District- 4
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Medina
|City of Wadsworth
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Meigs
|Village of Syracuse
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Muskingum
|Village of South Zanesville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Noble
|Noble Metropolitan Housing Authority
4/1/2024 TO 3/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|Pickaway
|Southwest Pickaway Fire District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Pike
|South Central Ohio Computer Association Regional Council of Governments
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024
|Basic Audit
|Portage
|Portage County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Preble
|Preble County District Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Summit
|Richfield Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Trumbull
|Village of Yankee Lake
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Tuscarawas
|Tuscarawas County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Oxford Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
