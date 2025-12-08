Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 09, 2025

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, December 09, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Butler Hamilton - Indian Springs Joint Economic Development District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Champaign Champaign County

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Cuyahoga Brooklyn Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Defiance Defiance County Landfill

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Delaware Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Franklin Blendon Westerville Joint Economic Development Zone

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Fulton City of Wauseon

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Hamilton Village of Golf Manor

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Henry City of Napoleon

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Holmes Holmes County

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Holmes County Airport Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA

Holmes County Regional Planning Commission

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA

Holmes County Landfill

Financial Assurance Certification

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Lake Lake Metropolitan Housing Authority

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Licking Etna-Reynoldsburg Joint Economic Development District-3

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Etna-Reynoldsburg Joint Economic Development District- 4

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Medina City of Wadsworth

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Meigs Village of Syracuse

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Muskingum Village of South Zanesville

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Noble Noble Metropolitan Housing Authority

4/1/2024 TO 3/31/2025 Financial Audit Pickaway Southwest Pickaway Fire District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Pike South Central Ohio Computer Association Regional Council of Governments

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Basic Audit Portage Portage County

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Preble Preble County District Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Summit Richfield Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Trumbull Village of Yankee Lake

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Tuscarawas Tuscarawas County

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Oxford Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures