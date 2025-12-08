Montgomery County Clerk of Courts Pleads Guilty to Two Misdemeanor Counts of Solicitation of Political Contributions

COLUMBUS — Montgomery County Clerk of Courts Mike Foley pleaded guilty Monday to two misdemeanor counts of solicitation of political contributions from public employees.

The admissions came prior to the start of a jury trial in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court, and he was sentenced to two years of community control, fined $2,000 plus court costs, and ordered to complete 40 hours of public service.

The Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) launched an investigation after receiving an anonymous complaint in October 2022 alleging solicitation of campaign contributions from employees and other improper political activities by Foley.

SIU attorneys served as special prosecutor in the case.

Foley’s sentence included prohibitions against alcohol and drug use and retaliation against employees.

Since 2019, the Special Investigations Unit has assisted in 147 convictions resulting in more than $16 million in restitution (see Map of SIU Convictions since January 2019). The team receives hundreds of tips of suspected fraud annually. Tips can be submitted anonymously online or via SIU’s fraud hotline at 866-FRAUD-OH (866-372-8364).

###

The Auditor of State’s Office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov