Former Utility Office Supervisor for the Village of Woodsfield in Monroe County Indicted on Theft, Related Counts

COLUMBUS — The Monroe County Grand Jury returned an indictment against the former utility office supervisor for the Village of Woodsfield, who allegedly used her position to write off balances due on her personal utility accounts and late fees she owed.

Claudia Baker faces three counts of theft, one count of theft in office, two counts of tampering with records, and one count of telecommunications fraud, all felonies, under the indictment filed in Monroe County Common Pleas Court.

The Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) launched an investigation after auditors discovered Baker was delinquent in her personal utility payments but had not been assessed late fees or had her account disconnected.

Investigators determined Baker closed two of her personal utility accounts with delinquent balances, fraudulently wrote off balances that were due, blocked late fee assessments, and made other unauthorized adjustments.

