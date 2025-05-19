Polaris Aero’s VOCUS FlightRisk is Now Available for Collins Aerospace’s ARINCDirect℠ Flight Support Services

This VOCUS FlightRisk assessment highlights a potential airport closure due to a NOTAM, and a reminder to include a Spanish-speaking crew member on the trip profile. Users can create and share custom advisories with other VOCUS users.

Polaris Aero renews its agreement with Collins Aerospace to make VOCUS FlightRisk available to all subscribers of Collins’ ARINCDirect℠ flight planning tools

VOCUS FlightRisk serves as an ideal preflight risk control, offering a crucial first step towards ensuring successful and safe missions.” — Chris Connor, CEO, Polaris Aero

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Polaris Aero (Polarisaero.com) has renewed its agreement with Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, to make VOCUS FlightRisk available to all subscribers of Collins’ ARINCDirect ℠ flight planning tools. This extension builds upon a successful relationship spanning more than 10 years, seamlessly incorporating FlightRisk’s premier preflight risk assessment functionality with ARINCDirect’s leading flight support services.Through this collaboration, ARINCDirect flight planning customers also benefit from VOCUS FlightRisk’s advanced capabilities in analyzing critical pilot, environmental, aircraft, and airfield risk factors. VOCUS FlightRisk’s rules engine analyzes each flight’s unique risks and provides relevant advisories, transforming raw data into actionable insights. With these tools, schedulers, dispatchers, pilots, and managers are empowered to make more informed and, ultimately, safer decisions.“VOCUS FlightRisk serves as an ideal preflight risk control, offering a crucial first step towards ensuring successful and safe missions,” added Chris Connor, CEO of Polaris Aero.Customers utilizing VOCUS FlightRisk benefit from:-- Proactive decision-making: automated alerts provide warnings about potential hazards early in the flight planning process.-- Facilitates regulatory compliance: custom advisories ensure compliance with applicable policies and regulations.-- Automated insights: real-time dashboards display types and locations of hazards.This renewed collaboration between Collins Aerospace and Polaris Aero underscores their shared commitment to enhancing safety and operational efficiency within the aviation industry.About Polaris AeroPolaris Aero is an aviation software company specializing in risk analysis and safety management systems (SMS). Through the firm’s VOCUS Safety Intelligence platform, users have centralized access to all Polaris Aero applications, including VOCUS FlightRisk, GroundRisk, and VOCUS SMS, as well as integrations to scheduling, flight planning, FOQA/FDM, and fatigue risk management. By transforming data into actionable insights, Polaris Aero helps aviation professionals learn valuable lessons before an incident occurs. Thus, they can achieve and maintain the highest level of organizational safety, while improving operational effectiveness and meeting international requirements. For more information or to request a software demonstration, visit polarisaero.com.###

