Prime Commercial Land Minutes from I-85 in South Hill VA set for Online Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing

269 Maple Lane, South Hill, VA 23970 (Mecklenburg County) 269 Maple Lane, South Hill, VA 23970 (Mecklenburg County) 269 Maple Lane, South Hill, VA 23970 (Mecklenburg County)

26.2± Acres of Prime Commercial Land Ready to Develop Minutes from I-85 in South Hill, VA set for Online Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing Group

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces that online auction bidding will begin to close soon on 26.2± acres of commercially zoned land with frontage on Maple Lane and Rt. 58 Bypass with utilities.” — John Nicholls

FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., ( www.nichollsauction.com ) announces that online auction bidding will begin to close on 26.2± acres of commercially zoned land with frontage on Maple Lane and Rt. 58 Bypass with utilities, a recent Phase 1 environmental study and a 3 BR/1.5 BA 2,400± sq. ft. rental home on Thursday, June 5 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.“This is a rare opportunity to purchase a prime commercial tract of land in a rapidly growing area of Virginia. Only minutes from I-85 & offering access to Rt. 58 Bypass, this property is a wise purchase,” said Nicholls.“Whether you're planning retail, commercial, or mixed-use development — this rare South Hill opportunity is packed with potential and ready for your vision. Centrally located near several Microsoft Data Centers, it is located in a rapidly growing tech corridor fueling demand for commercial and service infrastructure. Its location a little over an hour to Richmond, VA or Raleigh, NC makes it a prime candidate for a regional hub and expansion,” said Sid Smyth, auction coordinator.The property is located off Maple Lane and Rt. 58 Bypass, and only 1.5 Miles from I-85, 0.9 miles from downtown South Hill, 15 miles from NC line & 16 miles from Microsoft Data Center noted Smyth.The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below.Date: Thursday, June 5, 2025 – Bidding begins closing at 12:00 PM EDTProperty Address: 269 Maple Lane, South Hill, VA 23970 (Mecklenburg County)• This property has utilities & a recent Phase 1 environmental study• There is a 3 BR/1.5 BA 2,400 +/- sf. home on the property. This home is currently being lease for $1,800/month, and is on a month-to-month lease agreement.• There is a small pond on the property“The online real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation,” reminded Smyth.For more information, call Sid Smyth (434) 955-0708 or visit www.nichollsauction.com Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.# # #About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.