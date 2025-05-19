iRAYPLE Empowers Semiconductor Innovation at METALTECH & AUTOMEX 2025

iRAYPLE at METALTECH & AUTOMEX 2025 iRAYPLE at METALTECH & AUTOMEX 2025 iRAYPLE at METALTECH & AUTOMEX 2025

HANGZHOU, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From May 14th to 17th in Malaysia, iRAYPLE showcased its state-of-the-art innovations at METALTECH & AUTOMEX 2025, a premier exhibition focusing on key sectors such as semiconductor, automation, and machinery. The exhibition provided a stage for iRAYPLE to showcase its cutting-edge technologies in autonomous mobile robotics and machine vision, reinforcing its commitment advancing precision and efficiency in semiconductor manufacturing and other key sectors.𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠The 𝐂𝟎𝟎𝟔 and 𝐂𝟏𝟓𝟎 latent AMRs provide scalable automation for handling a wide range of loads in logistics operations. The 𝐂𝟎𝟎𝟔, with a 60kg load capacity and speeds up to 3.0m/s, is ideal for narrow aisles and fast-moving operations in 3C and warehouse industries. The 𝐂𝟏𝟓𝟎, supporting a 1500kg load capacity, is optimized for various types of vehicles. Both models feature laser SLAM and visual fusion navigation, along with fast battery swapping and WiFi/5G connectivity, ensuring flexible, real-time control for diverse logistics needs.The 𝐅𝐏𝟏𝟓𝟎 counterbalance forklift AMR, capable of carrying up to 1500kg, is designed for narrow aisles as small as 3100mm. It offers 360°safety detection, laser fusion vision, and natural navigation with ±10mm precision, making it ideal for precise, reliable material handling in confined spaces. This solution elevates operational efficiency, ensuring safe and smooth material transport in high-demand settings.𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐝𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲In addition to autonomous mobile solutions, a new generation of code readers was showcased, setting new benchmarks for reading efficiency and precision. The 𝐑𝟑𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 , designed for small field-of-view (FOV) applications, delivers reliable performance in confined spaces, making it an excellent choice for tasks that require space efficiency.For more complex environments, the 𝐑𝟒𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 incorporates artificial intelligence to ensure fast and accurate decoding of both 1D and 2D barcodes, even under challenging conditions. It adapts seamlessly to a variety of logistics settings, making it a versatile tool for supply chain automation.𝐀𝐈-𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧The 𝐒𝐒𝟓𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫 and the 𝐋𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐀𝐫𝐞𝐚 𝐒𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 offer superior machine vision solutions tailored for diverse industrial inspection needs. The 𝐒𝐒𝟓𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 integrates a high-performance AI processing chip, built-in zoom lens, and versatile illumination options, which is suitable for a variety of complex detection scenarios at medium and long distances. Its user-friendly web-based interface and 1 Gbps Ethernet connectivity ensure seamless integration into existing systems.Moreover, the 𝐋𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐀𝐫𝐞𝐚 𝐒𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 provides ultra-high-resolution imaging (ranging from 5 MP to 604 MP) and high frame rate with advanced ISP algorithms and thermoelectric cooling, making it ideal for detailed inspections in sectors like EV, photovoltaic, and semiconductor manufacturing. Together, these series deliver a scalable, high-precision machine vision system adaptable to a wide array of industrial applications.𝐄𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧At METALTECH & AUTOMEX 2025, iRAYPLE demonstrated its commitment to advancing semiconductor precision through smarter logistics and vision solutions. With a focus on AI-powered solutions and autonomous technologies, iRAYPLE enables manufacturers to enhance accuracy, efficiency, and adaptability in their operations. As smart manufacturing continues to evolve, iRAYPLE’s innovations are shaping a new future of logistics and vision to drive the next era of production excellence.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐢𝐑𝐀𝐘𝐏𝐋𝐄iRAYPLE, the flagship brand of Zhejiang HuaRay technology Co., Ltd, is a professional company focusing on R&D, manufacturing, and sales of machine vision and autonomous mobile robot (AMR) products and solutions. Concentrating on smart manufacturing, we have always insisted on satisfying customers' needs, creating value to help customers reduce costs, and making factories smarter. Founded in 2016, the business has expanded to cover more than 50 countries and regions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.