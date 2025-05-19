Greg Weldele Joins Guardian Jet as VP of Sales for South Central U.S.

Greg Weldele is Guardian Jet's new Vice President of Sales, South Central

Guardian Jet, a global brokerage and consulting firm, appoints Greg Weldele as VP of Sales, South Central, sharpening its focus on growth in TX, OK, LA and NM.

“Greg is a trusted leader in business aviation, and he has an excellent work ethic, embodies our values of trust and transparency, and takes a highly consultative approach with his clients.” — Gabriel Bastos, Managing Partner and Head of Global Sales, Guardian Jet

GUILFORD, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guardian Jet LLC ( guardianjet.com ), a global leader in aircraft consulting, appraisals and brokerage, has named Greg Weldele as Vice President for the South Central region, reinforcing the firm’s already-strong presence in the U.S. and sharpening its focus on client growth in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and New Mexico.With more than two decades of experience in business aviation, Weldele brings a deep understanding of aircraft sales, financial analysis, legal risk and international market strategy.“Greg is a trusted leader in business aviation, with an exceptional record of sales and client relationship development in the region,” said Gabriel Bastos , Managing Partner and Head of Global Sales at Guardian Jet. “Greg has an excellent work ethic, embodies our values of trust and transparency, and takes a highly consultative approach with his clients.”Prior to joining Guardian Jet, Weldele served as Regional Sales Director for Embraer Executive Jets, where he was responsible for more than $750 million in new and pre-owned aircraft sales in Texas and Louisiana. He also held senior leadership roles in aircraft finance at Bank of America, where he led sales efforts in South America and the U.S. Midwest, and began his tenure as a Business Development Officer in 2007.Earlier in his career, Weldele held key positions at The Royal Bank of Scotland, Merrill Lynch Capital, and the Provident Financial Group, Inc., deepening his experience in global aircraft finance and client consulting.Weldele holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, and also studied international economics at the university’s John E. Dolibois European Center in Luxembourg. He is conversant in Portuguese and has been recognized with numerous accolades, including having been named Top Performer for Bank of America’s Corporate Aircraft Group in 2011 & 2012. He also won BofA’s Best Young Player award in 2010 and tied for Embraer’s Top Regional Sales Director (North America) in 2021.“I’ve long admired Guardian Jet’s commitment to transparency and client-first service,” Weldele said. “It’s an honor to join a team so deeply respected in the industry, and I’m excited to serve our clients across the South Central region.”For more information about Guardian Jet and its aircraft brokerage and consulting services, please visit www.guardianjet.com About Guardian JetGuardian Jet is the world leader in aircraft brokerage, consulting and data analytics. The Guilford, Connecticut-based firm helps its clients find, buy, sell and appraise jet aircraft. For sellers, Guardian Jet helps aircraft owners secure the maximum value for their pre-owned private jet in the shortest possible time. For buyers, Guardian Jet helps clients identify the right aircraft and—leveraging the firm’s market intelligence and consulting—purchase it at the right price and time. Every client has 24/7 access to Guardian Jet’s Vault, the industry’s most robust aviation asset management portal. Learn more at guardianjet.com.

