Veterans helping Veterans: Secure sign-in changes

Secure sign-in changes are here. VA is making these changes to meet modern security standards for protecting your personal data and help preventing scammers from stealing your benefits.

You can no longer use your My HealtheVet user ID and password to sign in to VA.gov, VA apps or any other online VA services. After Sept. 30, 2025, you also won’t be able to use your DS Logon username and password for VA online services.

Moving forward, you will have two sign-in options: a Login.gov account or ID.me account.

VA staff across the country are here to support you through the transition. When Army Veteran Rick Meyer needed to learn how to sign in to access his health records online, he visited the Lincoln VA Outpatient Clinic in Lincoln, Nebraska. Meyer, like many Veterans, wanted to make sure he got a head start on this important change. A VA staff member was ready to help.

Veterans helping Veterans

When Meyer arrived at the clinic in Lincoln, he was concerned he wouldn’t be able to access VA online services because of the secure sign-in changes. Meyer uses the My HealtheVet health portal to schedule appointments and refill prescriptions. He met with Connected Health Technician Michael Nickel, an Air Force Veteran who has been using My HealtheVet since 2012.

Meyer said that Nickel guided him step by step through the new sign-in process and made sure he could sign in on his own. Meyer was touched by Nickel’s professionalism. The technician was patient and kind to the older Veteran, and willing to stay after hours to assist.

“He made my day,” Meyer said. “He was so pleasant and so nice. The clinic is so helpful. The wait isn’t usually very long. You have an expert to get you taken care of. On a scale from 1 to 100, they get a 100.”

Meyer was not the only Veteran confused by the secure sign-in changes: “Mr. Meyer is our typical Veteran here in the Midwest,” he said. It’s crucial that Veterans have someone to answer their questions. He understands the everyday challenges they face. “They’re a family to me. More so than blood sometimes, because of the experiences you share.”

How to get help

Find out more information about how to create a Login.gov or ID.me account.