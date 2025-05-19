B2i Digital Named Marketing Partner for 15th Annual ROTH London Conference
As the Marketing Partner, B2i Digital will publish profiles of the presenting companies on its platform and across 11 social media platforms.
B2i Digital will showcase participating companies to its investor community of over 1.3 million
ROTH's London Conference offers 1-on-1 and small group meetings between company leaders and investors across a range of sectors. These 40-minute sessions are designed to provide deeper insight into each company's business model, growth strategy, and long-term vision. The event also includes networking opportunities throughout the three-day schedule.
As the Marketing Partner, B2i Digital will publish profiles of the presenting companies on its platform, https://b2idigital.com/roth-15th-annual-london-conference, and across 11 social media platforms. These profiles will help participating companies reach retail, institutional, and family office investors globally.
"B2i Digital is proud to support the ROTH London Conference again this year," said David Shapiro, CEO of B2i Digital. "We know that if a conference has the ROTH name on it, it will be a successful event with top-tier companies and fully vetted investors. This will be our final major event until fall, and we strongly encourage all investors who are able to attend.”
Participation in the ROTH London Conference is by invitation only and subject to ROTH approval. Investors interested in attending should contact their ROTH representative or request registration via the official site.
About B2i Digital, Inc.
B2i Digital, Inc. partners with a select group of public companies, investor conferences and essential capital markets advisors through its Featured Company, Featured Conference and Featured Expert programs. It leverages the latest digital marketing technologies, its network of 1.3 million investors and targeted introductions to bring together key players in the markets. B2i Digital was founded in 2021 by David Shapiro, previously an investment banker and Chief Marketing Officer at Maxim Group LLC and its investor awareness platform, M-Vest.com.
B2i Digital Contact Information:
David Shapiro
Chief Executive Officer
B2i Digital, Inc.
https://b2idigital.com/
212.579.4844 Office
david@b2idigital.com
https://www.linkedin.com/in/davidshapironyc
About ROTH Capital Partners, LLC
ROTH MKM is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Our full-service platform provides capital raising, high-impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH MKM is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on ROTH MKM, please visit www.roth.com.
Investor Contact:
ROTH MKM
Isabel Mattson-Pain
Managing Director, Chief Marketing Officer
imattson-pain@roth.com
https://www.linkedin.com/company/rothcapitalpartners/
https://www.roth.com
