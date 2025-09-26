B2i Digital Selected as Marketing Partner for 4th Annual ROTH Healthcare Opportunities Conference

This collaboration underscores B2i Digital’s mission: to connect growth-oriented companies with the right investors by leveraging its proprietary network of over 1.4 million market participants

Firm to invite its investor community and showcase approximately 30 innovative healthcare companies at the exclusive New York event

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- B2i Digital, Inc. announced today that it has been selected as Marketing Partner for the 4th Annual ROTH Healthcare Opportunities Conference , scheduled for October 8–9, 2025, at the Metropolitan Club in New York City.This invitation-only event connects institutional investors with senior executives from growth-oriented public healthcare companies in Biotechnology, Medical Technologies, and Pharmaceuticals. Registration requests can be submitted here: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_123727/conference_home.html The program comprises 1‑on‑1 / small group meetings and themed panel discussions, allowing for deep engagement between investor attendees and company management. The one‑on‑one / small group sessions feature 25‑minute meetings designed to facilitate insightful dialogue and meaningful connection. The panels will include:- Small Firms Tackling Blockbuster Indications- Acute Myeloid Leukemia – AML- Roundtable Discussion with an FDA Expert- Next Wave of Innovation in Underserved IndicationsAs Marketing Partner, B2i Digital will support the event by inviting members of its investor community and spotlighting the approximately 30 presenting companies. Its outreach leverages an institutional-quality network to enhance investor attendance and ensure presenting companies receive targeted visibility.“It is a privilege to continue our partnership with ROTH in supporting the Healthcare Opportunities Conference, widely recognized as a premier forum for connecting healthcare innovators with institutional investors,” said David Shapiro, CEO of B2i Digital. “ROTH quite literally wrote the playbook on investor conferences, and we’re humbled to play a role in advancing that legacy.”This collaboration underscores B2i Digital’s mission: to connect growth-oriented companies with the right investors by leveraging its proprietary network of over 1.4 million market participants, including family offices, portfolio managers, and high-net-worth investors. Through strategic digital marketing and deep event partnerships, B2i Digital provides issuers with institutional-caliber exposure and investors with pathways to innovation.About B2i Digital, Inc.B2i Digital, Inc. partners with leading investor conferences, public companies, and capital markets advisors through its Featured Conference, Featured Company, and Featured Expert programs. By blending digital marketing technology with capital markets expertise, B2i Digital delivers boardroom-caliber investor engagement and gives growth companies institutional-quality exposure. The firm’s proprietary network of over 1.4 million market participants and its deep experience in supporting investor conferences make it a trusted partner for issuers and investors alike.B2i Digital Contact:David ShapiroChief Executive OfficerB2i Digital, Inc.212.579.4844 Officedavid@b2idigital.comAbout ROTH Capital Partners, LLCROTH Capital Partners is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. As a full-service platform, ROTH offers capital raising, equity research, macro/technical insights, sales & trading, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access programming.ROTH convenes flagship industry conferences like the Healthcare Opportunities Conference to facilitate structured engagement through 1‑on‑1 / small group meetings and themed panels led by its experienced research and capital markets teams. With a long track record of supporting healthcare growth companies and executing impactful transactions, ROTH is a trusted partner in the life sciences and healthcare sectors.Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and employee-owned, ROTH maintains offices across the U.S. Discover more at www.roth.com ROTH Contact:Isabel Mattson‑PainManaging Director, Chief Marketing Officer949.720.7117imattson-pain@roth.com

