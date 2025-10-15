Applied DNA Sciences Named B2i Digital Featured Company to Share BNB-Focused Treasury Shift with Investors

As a Featured Company, Applied DNA Will Leverage B2i Digital’s 1.4M+ Investor Network to Amplify Awareness of Its Strategic Pivot and Growth Initiatives “Partnering with B2i Digital enables us to share our transformation and long-term vision with a much wider investor audience,” said Clay Shorrock, CEO of Applied DNA Sciences.

Rebranding Reflects the Company’s Expansion from Nucleic Acid Manufacturing to a Broader Platform Integrating Digital Asset Management

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNBX)

The company’s shift toward a BNB-centric digital asset treasury underscores its commitment to innovation in corporate finance and shareholder alignment.” — David Shapiro - CEO, B2i Digital, Inc.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- B2i Digital is pleased to announce that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNBX) ("Applied DNA" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company advancing a yield focused BNB digital asset treasury strategy and commercializing nucleic acid production solutions, announced today that is has been named a B2i Digital Featured Company . Applied DNA is completing its strategic rebrand to reflect a yield-focused BNB digital asset treasury strategy designed to enhance shareholder value, while continuing to leverage its proprietary nucleic acid production expertise as a supporting technology platform.“We are excited to feature Applied DNA Sciences as it enters a new phase in its evolution,” said David Shapiro, CEO of B2i Digital. “The company’s shift toward a BNB-centric digital asset treasury underscores its commitment to innovation in corporate finance and shareholder alignment. This rebrand signals a strategic move toward greater capital efficiency and digital integration.”“Partnering with B2i Digital enables us to share our transformation and long-term vision with a much wider investor audience,” said Clay Shorrock, CEO of Applied DNA Sciences. “As we execute on our BNB treasury strategy, we believe this collaboration will help investors understand how our approach to digital asset management supports both growth and balance-sheet strength.”Applied DNA previously announced approximately $27 million in aggregate gross proceeds to implement its BNB treasury strategy, managed under a five-year Strategic Digital Assets Services Agreement with Cypress LLC and a five-year Strategic Advisor Agreement with Cypress Management LLC. The company changed its ticker from “APDN” to “BNBX” effective October 7, 2025, reflecting its digital asset treasury strategy.Through its LineaRx subsidiary, Applied DNA continues to commercialize its LineaDNA™, LineaRNAP™, and LineaIVT™ platforms, which enable cell-free manufacturing of DNA and RNA for therapeutics and diagnostics. This dual approach is designed to generate yield and token accumulation within the Binance ecosystem while maintaining a foundation of operational technology expertise.As a B2i Digital Featured Company, Applied DNA will be introduced to retail and institutional investors across B2i Digital’s multi-channel network, including LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Threads, Reddit, and Stocktwits. The campaign will feature dedicated digital content, investor presentations, and company updates designed to highlight Applied DNA’s strategic transformation and communicate its evolving growth narrative at scale.About B2i Digital, Inc.B2i Digital, Inc. partners with leading investor conferences, public companies, and capital markets advisors through its Featured Conference, Featured Company, and Featured Expert programs. By blending digital marketing technology with capital markets expertise, B2i Digital delivers boardroom-caliber investor engagement and gives growth companies institutional-quality exposure. The firm’s proprietary network of over 1.4 million market participants and its deep experience in supporting investor conferences make it a trusted partner for issuers and investors alike.B2i Digital Contact:David ShapiroChief Executive OfficerB2i Digital, Inc.212.579.4844 Officedavid@b2idigital.comAbout Applied DNA Sciences, Inc.Applied DNA Sciences is a biotechnology company executing a yield-focused BNB digital asset treasury strategy, while also commercializing proprietary nucleic acid production solutions for the biopharmaceutical and diagnostics markets.Investor Contact Information:John Ragozzino Jr., CFAInvestor RelationsApplied DNA Sciences, Inc.631.240.8800BnB@icrinc.comForward-Looking StatementsThis press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "could," "may," "will," "believe," "estimate," "forecast," "goal," "project," and other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and address various matters including, without limitation, statements relating to the assets to be held by the Company, the expected future market, price and liquidity of the digital assets the Company acquires, the macro and political conditions surrounding digital assets, the Company's plan for value creation and strategic advantages, market size, market position, and growth opportunities, regulatory conditions, competitive position and the interest of other corporations in similar business strategies, technological and market trends, future announcements and priorities, expectations regarding management, future financial and operating condition and performance, the expected financial impacts of the proposed transactions described herein and other projections or statements of plans and objectives.These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors-many of which are beyond the Company's control-that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed digital asset treasury strategy; changes in business, market, financial, political and regulatory conditions; risks relating to the Company's operations and business, including the highly volatile nature of the price of BNB and other cryptocurrencies; risks related to the Company's ability to raise and deploy capital effectively; risks relating to an unproven yield generation strategy, the risk that the price of the Company's common stock may be highly correlated to the price of the digital assets that it holds; risks related to increased competition in the industries in which the Company does and will operate; risks relating to significant legal, commercial, regulatory and technical uncertainty regarding digital assets generally; risks relating to the treatment of crypto assets for U.S. and foreign tax purposes; risks related to the unknown returns, liquidity and/or token accumulation that the Company's BNB treasury strategy will generate; risks relating to market volatility, cybersecurity and custody of digital assets, potential changes in laws or accounting standards relating to cryptocurrency, and regulatory developments affecting BNB or other digital assets; as well as those risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of these statements.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.